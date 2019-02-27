Perth Amboy BID Helps Foster an Arts Environment in City's Downtown

Gary Rumpf (center, holding plaque) was recently honored for his outstanding service as a director on the Perth Amboy BID's board. He is retiring from the board.

Perth Amboy's Arts Planning Initiative received funds from the BID to create venues for visual and performing artists to display their artwork and perform

PERTH AMBOY , NEW JERSEY, US, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth Amboy’s Business Improvement District (BID) approved a $15,000 grant to the City’s Art Planning Initiative during its recent monthly meeting.The art planning initiative presented its plans for establishing a cultural district in the downtown area. The overall mission of the arts initiative is to create an environment to foster the arts and culture in the community. The second goal is provide visual and performing artists with venues to display their artwork or perform in the downtown business district. The third objective is to attract more people to the City's center and waterfront to enjoy the arts while shopping, dining and strolling in the area.Two representatives from the City’s arts planning initiative presented their concepts for outdoor cultural exhibits, streets performances this summer and mural painting. Kenneth Ortiz, Director, Department of Human Services, and Dianne Roman, Deputy Department Head – Social Services, explained that the program has the potential to form a vibrant arts district in the downtown area with PopUp galleries and public art displays. The activities will help showcase the City’s culture as well as its venues and outdoor spaces while attracting more people to the main shopping and dining areas.In other action, the BID’s Board of Directors unanimously appointed Randy Convery as the organization’s Interim Executive Director. Mr. Convery, who has served the BID as its Field Coordinator, brings years of experience assisting local businesses in many ways. His activities include helping companies build or reinforce their presence online and digital marketing capabilities.During the meeting, the BID also presented a plaque of recognition to Gary Rumpf, who has actively served on the Board of Directors. Mr. Rumpf generously volunteered his time, served as the chairman of the BID’s Façade Committee and participated in many special events and programs. He is retiring from BID’s board.“Gary Rumpf has served the City and the BID with distinction,” said BID Chairman Barry Rosengarten. “He consistently focused on making Perth Amboy a model community where businesses may thrive, parents proudly raise their families and guests are welcome. We will deeply miss his dedication, guidance and insights.”Election set for BID DirectorsMr. Rosengarten also reported that 20 property and business owners as well as residents had submitted applications to serve on the BID’s Board of Directors. The BID’s Executive Committee reviewed the applications, and each applicant was approved as a candidate for one of the 11 open positions on the Board of Directors. The BID will hold an election on Thursday, February 28 in the Perth Amboy City Council’s chamber.The election will be managed by the BID’s attorney Daniel R. Guadalupe, Esq., who is a member of the Norris McLaughlin P.A. law firm.Announces Annual Independence Day FireworksMr. Rosengarten also announced that the BID is joining with the city and the nonprofit Celebrate Our Stars & Stripes group to present the annual fireworks display and marine parade. The events celebrating America’s Independence Day will be held on July 3rd.For more details about the BID, visit the Facebook page or contact Acting Executive Director Randy Convery at 732-826-0290, ext. 4050, or by email at Rconvery@perthamboynj.org.About the Perth Amboy BIDThe Perth Amboy BID is a non-profit corporation authorized by the City through a statute. The BID is funded by a special property tax assessment within the BID’s District. The BID serves local businesses, property owners, the community and visitors by scheduling and presenting a year-long schedule of special events. The programs include business seminars, skill-building programs for employees, and such festivals as the Taste of Perth Amboy. The BID also provides façade grants to small businesses that make permanent improvements to their storefronts or buildings. In addition, the organization helps maintain and enhance the city’s streetscapes by installing information kiosks, planters and directional signs as well as seasonal decorations.



