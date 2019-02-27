Pivvot Expands Business Development Team

Pivvot™ has appointed CCO, Brian Clarke, and Sr. Director of Product Strategy, Danny Petrecca, to target the utility, pipeline, and telco location sectors.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivvot, a leading provider of infrastructure asset management solutions and location intelligence , is announcing an expansion of its business development team to grow its reach to engineering and construction companies, environmental firms, and the utility/telecommunications sectors.To lead the effort, Brian Clarke has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Brian joins Pivvot with significant experience in leading sales organizations and for advancing niche technology solutions to enterprise software for his clients. Most recently, he was VP of Sales for Blue Cielo, an Asset Lifecycle Information Management provider. His strong expertise lies within business development in cost management software, field services mobile data management, and project management solutions. Brian will guide the growth strategy and fine-tune the business development team at Pivvot, expanding our software to new verticals, companies, and users.Pivvot has also appointed Danny Petrecca as Sr. Director of Product Strategy. Danny joins Pivvot with significant experience in the utility and telecommunications sectors, primarily in GIS product management, business development and sales engineering. Most recently, he was the VP Global Channels and Business Development at Schneider Electric Geospatial. He previously led the product management, partners and alliances, and sales engineering teams at Schneider Electric, Telvent, and Miner & Miner. Danny will lead Pivvot’s product strategy and market research efforts and guide sales engineering across all verticals to identify new opportunities, position Pivvot’s offering in the marketplace, and develop new solutions to address ongoing industry problems.##About PivvotPivvot is a software company that delivers intelligent asset management systems to critical infrastructure organizations. Our data-driven, cloud-based platform securely connects people, information and technology to each other. From siting and engineering, through long-term operations, we pivot our clients from guessing to knowing.



