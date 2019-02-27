Registration Opens for the Military Space USA Conference

Military Space USA 2019 Conference

SMi Group reports: The Military Space USA conference and exhibition will convene in LA, June 11th & 12th 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group, organizers of Global MilSatcom, are proud to present the eagerly awaited, Military Space USA conference and exhibition, taking place in the heart of industrial space innovation and procurement – Los Angeles.Featuring high level briefings from senior leadership across industry, government and allied partner states, Military Space USA will provide a holistic overview of developments in the 4th domain, including how organisational efforts such as 'SMC 2.0' are facilitating and delivering the space supremacy that is demanded by the warfighter.Attendees will get the chance to meet and network with over 140 peers including: defence agencies, militaries, governments, disruptive agile space companies across the Silicon Valley along with established industrial primes that lead in the space domain.For those interested in attending, places can be booked at http://www.milspaceusa.com/einpress Highlights of this year’s agenda include: Delivering the Disruptive; Position, Navigation and Timing; Future Concepts and Capability; Space Situational Awareness (SSA); PAC & International Updates; SatCom; Space Assets in Support of Missile Defence; Small Satellite’s and Launch Moving Forward; Battlefield Management Command and Control (BMC2); Theater Tactical and Hosted Payloads; Technologies and Capabilities to Build a Disruptive Architecture and many more.Some of the many confirmed speakers include:• Major General Stephen Whiting, Commander, 14th Air Force and Deputy Joint Space Component Commander, US Air Force• Colonel Nickolas Kioutas, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing, PEO, US Army• Colonel Patrick Williams, Commander, 2nd Weather Group, 557th Weather Wing, US Air Force• Colonel Kapil Jaiswal, Director, Directorate of System Applications, Directorate General of Signals, Indian Armed Forces• Colonel Jack Fischer, Vice Commander, 50th Space Wing, US Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Gary Thompson, Chief, Future Concepts Team, Space and Missile Systems Center, US Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Yun Kyong Sung, C4I Interoperability Officer, J6, ROK JCS• Dr Natalya Bailey, CEO and Co-Founder, Accion Systems• Dr Grant Stokes, Division Head, Space Systems and Technology, MIT Lincoln Laboratory• Andrea Loper, Acquisition Program Manager, Space Vehicles Directorate, Integrated Experiments & Evaluation Division, AFRL, US Air Force• Demaryl Singleton, Infrastructure and Development Division Chief, DISA• Lars Hoffman, SVP, Launch, Rocket Lab• Mike Lewis, Chief Innovation Officer, NanoRacks• Richard Cobb, Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, US Air Force Institute of Technology• Joseph Vanderpoorten, Chief, Advanced Concepts Division, Space and Missile Systems Center, MILSATCOM/Advanced Concepts, US Air ForceThe full agenda is available to download from the event website: http://www.milspaceusa.com/einpress All active federal employees, to include Military Personnel, will be granted free admission to the event. However, in order to attend, pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.Any commercial organisations who wish to attend, can register on the event website.Military Space USA ConferenceJune 11th - 12th 2019, Los AngelesGold Sponsor: Lockheed MartinExhibitor: XTARTo sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at Military Space USA, please contact Alia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or by email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



