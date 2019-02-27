Natural skin care solutions at Skin Sense Wellness

The difference between non-organic and organic products is hard to detect. Organic formulas are not always as consistent as products that contain synthetics.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering the best skin care products has always been a mission for Marion Simms at Skin Sense Wellness in LA. That's why her spa stocks an extensive line of natural skin care items as well as scientifically established options.

“Organic skin care brands that use all natural products harvested in a sustainable way are good for the planet and good for the skin,” states Simms. “These products offer the same protection from the elements as well as vital skin nutrients without the more extensive processing.”

"We offer natural skin care products like organic face creams and serums because some of our customers are sensitive to cosmeuceuticals. Everyone's skin is different. Some people prefer one over the other because of how it feels, smells, reacts and responds,” Simms says.

Beyond that, the difference between non-organic and organic products may be hard to detect. Organic formulas are not always as consistent as products that contain synthetics. Ms. Simms maintains it comes down to customer choice and getting the best results.

"We are going to recommend what we think will work best with your skin type. Keeping your skin healthy is our goal at Skin Sense Wellness," she said. "We will guide you to what we believe will work, but the final decision is always yours."

The 302 Skin Care line is based on avocados. This line is particularly suitable for sensitive skins because of its less complicated formulations. The company isolated a very effective molecule after discovering a rainforest variety of avocado which they patented as Avogen®. The program of home and studio care products offers solutions for calming acne and keeping the skin youthful.

Ms. Simms said many of her clients prefer the gentle action of this line of skin care products.

"If you are interested in knowing more about our organic skin care brands, come by. We'll be glad to explain what these products do and where they come from," she said.



About Skin Sense Wellness:

Skin Sense Wellness is a skin care company based in Los Angeles, California. The company truly believes that every woman deserves to be stunning. The spa clinic provides effective and safe anti-aging solutions for healthy, younger looking skin.

For more information about Skin Sense Wellness and their products and services, call them at 323.653.4701 or visit their website at https://skinsensewellness.com/.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbuZKCATv-k



