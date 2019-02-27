i2Chain appoints VMware Engineering & Security Analytics Leader as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i2Chain, the groundbreaking cybersecurity platform built on blockchain technology, today announced the appointment of Madhukar Govindaraju as a new member of the Strategic Advisory Board. Mr. Govindaraju is currently an R&D Leader within the End User Computing Unit, at VMware, Inc. responsible for Security Analytics and ML/AI. He was previously the Senior Vice President of Engineering at E8 Security, Inc. (acquired by VMware), and currently serves as a member of the Board of Advisors at StartupWind, Inc. and also as an Official Member of the Forbes Technology Council.

“We are truly delighted to welcome Madhukar as an advisor to our team,” said Ajay Jotwani, Cofounder and CEO, i2Chain. “His leadership and the depth and breadth of his expertise in technology brings tremendous value to our company and platform. His joining our world-class team takes us up to an even-higher level. We are grateful for his guidance as we enable our clients and partners to realize the benefits that i2Chain brings.”

“I’m very excited to join the i2Chain team as a Strategic Advisor,” said Mr. Govindaraju. “i2Chain's cloud-based, permissioned blockchain technology platform is enabling companies, both large and small, to accelerate their digital transformation. The Chain application innovates the customer experience, through simplifying complex areas such as secure identity management, decentralized collaboration, and cryptographic security of sensitive information assets, transparency, and immutability. i2Chain is helping customers securely connect and transact business with their employees, customers and partners, thereby creating new disruptive operating models, and driving phenomenal operational efficiencies."

In its mission to enable users to secure, share and transact information, i2Chain has tackled the issue of an enterprise user’s lack of control of critical information by leveraging modern blockchain and cryptography technologies. A simple, intuitive application makes it easy for information owners to have complete control of shared documents and files end-to-end across heterogenous clouds or the extended enterprise, significantly reducing the risks and associated costs of security breaches. The product’s simplicity enables rapid deployment with little to no impact on productivity. All actions taken against files are recorded in an immutable blockchain, which can then be leveraged to fully support audits and forensics.

About i2Chain, Inc.

i2Chain, Inc., is a San Francisco based cyber security company focused on securing Information and Identity. The firm has a world class team, a combination of experienced former technology executives for Fortune 100 companies with recent computer science graduates, specializing in blockchain and cybersecurity and sharing a passion for developing innovative solutions for clients.

Connect with i2Chain on https://www.i2chain.net

For more information on i2Chain, please contact:

Craig Grills, Co-founder & VP Marketing & Alliances

Email: sales@i2chain.net ; Craig.Grills@i2chain.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.