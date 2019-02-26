JetBlack Corp (OTC: JTBK) A New Player Emerging in the Cannabis Industry

JetBlack continues marijuana license acquisitions

PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetBlack Corp. (JTBK) “the company” continues to expand its cannabis presence in Oregon. The company is in discussions to acquire more Marijuana Licenses. The company anticipates to sign an agreement to begin the transfer and acquisition of a Tier 1 Marijuana Producer License soon. The company is also in discussions this week to acquire a vertical set of licenses in Oregon which include retail. The company can not guarantee success at acquiring the licenses or approval from OLCC for the transfer. Although, the company is optimistic it will be successful.



About

JetBlack Corp. (JTBK) through its family of subsidiaries operates in the emerging Cannabis Industry. Supreme Genetics LLC will operate out of the newly acquired Portland Oregon location. The location is 12,400 square feet and has a Tier 1 Marijuana Producer license pending approval. Supreme Genetics will focus on genetics and high quality craft products.

In addition the company has formed CenAviv LLC, which will operate out of the Portland location as well. CenAviv is in the process of applying for processing and wholesale licenses. The company will focus on high quality edibles and pharmaceutical grade formulations. CenAviv is planning on creating a sterile lab space and commercial kitchen in the Portland location. The company has secured a long term lease on the space.

In addition, This Budz For You Farms LLC is in the process of transferring locations and ownership with OLCC. The company is in the process of building out the new location in Hillsboro, Oregon. Budz™ is a Tier 1 Producer and has applied for wholesale and processing licenses as well for the Hillsboro location. The location is under a lease agreement.

The company has formed a subsidiary in Washington State Top Tier Science LLC. Top Tier Science will be managing a Tier 1 Producer Processor in Washington State. The company is in the process of finalizing the management agreements.

The company has decided to not proceed with the Reg 1-A filing for various reasons. The company is looking for non dilutive financing and can not guarantee success at raising capital for the above projects.

More information including pictures of our locations can be found at our website www.jetblackcorp.com



