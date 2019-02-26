Co-Chairs Centrexion Therapeutics & Metys Pharmaceuticals invite to SMi’s 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics

SMi reports: Invitations from the conference co-chairs has been released for the upcoming Pain Therapeutics conference in May this year.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 13th and 14th May 2019 in London, SMi will host the 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference , which will explore the cutting-edge research of novel therapeutic targets in the pipeline of leading pharmaceutical companies and discuss solutions for the challenges of clinical trial design and conduct.SMi are delighted to have Kerrie Brady, Chief Business Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics and Michael Scherz, Founder & CEO, Metys Pharmaceuticals co-chairing the two-day conference.The co-chairs invite letter states:“It has been a memorable year for the global pain drug development community.The first regulatory approvals for CGRP migraine drugs in the US and Europe have ushered in a novel pharmacological strategy for treating and preventing migraine. On the other hand, Nav1.7 inhibitors had significant challenges in their clinical development, as clinical trial results have been less than encouraging.The FDA have awarded, for the first time ever, the Breakthrough designation to promising new pain drugs; and the Agency has promised new guidelines that govern the development of novel therapeutics options for the treatment of pain . The US National Institutes of Health have received $500M in additional funding to facilitate the development of new approaches to pain drug development.Pain management is a global concern: the European Horizon 2020 “Towards Transatlantic Co-operation in Pain Research” meeting between leading researchers, clinicians, patient groups and government agencies has recommended collaboration priorities for the EU and North America in research on pain and to accelerate access to better and safer pain treatments.Clearly, major changes and challenges are afoot in the novel pain therapeutics ecosystem. Will they make a difference in how we develop new analgesic therapies? Will they lead to new treatments for patients?As the co-chairs for the 19th SMi Conference on Pain Therapeutics Conference promises a timely review of new therapies and a survey of the breakthroughs and breakdowns of the past year. New clinical trial methodologies will be discussed. Progress from ongoing development efforts will be reported. Interactive round table discussions will allow us all to participate and learn from each other. We'll refresh our collegial connections and friendships.Join us for a stimulating series of presentations by leaders in our growing field of novel pain therapeutics.We look forward to welcoming you in London in May 2019.”For further information on the full two-day agenda and speaker line up, visit http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR2 For those who are interested in attending the conference, there is a £300 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring at midnight on Thursday 28th February 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR2 Pain Therapeutics 2019 is proudly sponsored by CHDR, Lotus Clinical Research, MD Biosciences.We have tailored sponsorship packages available, if you are interested contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPain Therapeutics 201913 – 14 May 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFollow us @SMiPharm#SMiPainTherapeutics---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



