Anti-Money Laundering Conference In Miami to Highlight the Latest Strategies In The Fight Against Financial Crime

The FIBA AML Compliance Conference brings together 1,500 regulators and senior finance executives from across the region to Miami on March 11 - 13

We need to continue to raise awareness of the gravity of financial crime, identify better ways to collaborate and establish more robust best practices.” — David Schwartz, president and CEO of FIBA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial crime continues to pose a tremendous challenge to the global economy. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) estimates that between US$800 billion and US$2 trillion are laundered globally each year, which represents between 2 – 5% of the global GDP. Corruption, terrorism and human trafficking are examples of social issues that feed off financial crime. This is a growing risk that must be vigorously battled.The 19th Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA) AML Compliance Conference is designed to encourage an open dialogue between financial institutions and regulators. It provides a unique opportunity for networking, idea sharing and education in a series of information-packed sessions, workshops and panels."We need to continue to raise awareness of the gravity of financial crime, identify better ways to collaborate and establish more robust best practices," said David Schwartz, president and CEO of FIBA. “The laundering of illicit funds thrives on rapid communication of financial information and advanced technology, which makes enforcement even more daunting.”This conference brings together a stellar team of experts from the public and private sectors to discuss the latest developments in the battle against financial crime. It includes themes such as: the challenge of doing business in sanction-plagued Venezuela; best practices In virtual currency regulation; navigating the complexities of the law in the marijuana industry and cybersecurity responsibilities for compliance officers.Additional highlights of this year's agenda include:• Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in compliance management• Positioning an AML program for success with correspondent banks• Beneficial ownership: the final rule, one year later• De-risking by sector: the ongoing dilemma that banks need to control• Money laundering in real estate• Fighting Human Trafficking through financial dataAlso, due to last year's resounding success, FinCEN’s director Kenneth Blanco returns for a keynote "fireside chat."Participating public institutions include The Federal Reserve (Fed), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Financial Integrity Network (FIN) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).Amongst private organizations supporting the event are Platinum Sponsors: Treliant, Navigant; Gold Sponsors: Holland & Knight, BCI and Amerant; Silver Sponsors: Itaú, DataPro, Crowe, BAC, ARHMF, Greenberg Traurig, Diaz Reus, Alvarez and Marsal, ACA Telavance, MBAF, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Refinitiv, Ayasdi, DLA Piper, Foodman, Baker McKenzie, Kaufman Rossin, Santander, BankUnited, as well as a number of other industry leaders in banking and compliance.For more information or to view the agenda, please visit: fibaaml.fiba.netAbout FIBAFounded in 1979, the Florida International Bankers Association is a non-profit trade association dedicated to providing international banking and financial services professionals throughout the world with high quality industry education and accreditation, unparalleled networking opportunities through premier industry events and conferences, and effective legislative advocacy at the state and federal levels. www.fiba.net Contact:Ernesto OrtizAmericas Connectioneortiz@americasconnection.com(954) 661 4612



