CompIntelligence Announces Atlanta Metro Area OneStream Software Training
OneStream Software provides a revolutionary CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s SmartCPM™ platform is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all through a single application.
“The addition of the Atlanta location continues to validate our commitment to our CompIntelligence partnership, and further illustrates the number of high quality training and consulting options we make available to our shared customers.” – Craig Colby, Chief Revenue Officer, OneStream Software
This milestone continues the expansion of CompIntelligence service capabilities in the Southeast region, which began more than two years ago.
“The addition of the Atlanta training location rounds out a full suite of OneStream Professional Services offerings provided by CompIntelligence in the region. Having this training hub allows local customers to enjoy the same high-quality OneStream training available to their colleagues across the country and around the globe.” – Marie Daniels, Managing Partner, CompIntelligence
Further details about our class schedules, locations or registration information can be found at onestreamsoftware.com or compintelligence.com.
About OneStream Software LLC
For more information, visit OneStream Software or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft.
About CompIntelligence, Inc.
CompIntelligence has been providing Corporate Performance Management (CPM) and Equity Compensation (EC) solutions since 2002. By providing quality products and exceptional customer service, CompIntelligence has become one of the leading independent consulting, education and software providers of corporate finance and human capital solutions.
