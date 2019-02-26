CompIntelligence Announces Atlanta Metro Area OneStream Software Training

OXFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompIntelligence is pleased to announce the opening of their OneStream Software training location in Atlanta, Georgia. This new location will directly support OneStream’s aggressive growth in the CPM marketplace, while providing more options for customers to deploy training across their organizations. Beginning in March 2019, the Atlanta location will offer OneStream customers the Application Build for Administrators class. As an original and long-standing OneStream partner, CompIntelligence maintains an experienced, top-notch Professional Services team ready to provide Administration training, as well as custom, application-specific training, ensuring faster and smoother end-user adoption.OneStream Software provides a revolutionary CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s SmartCPM™ platform is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all through a single application.“The addition of the Atlanta location continues to validate our commitment to our CompIntelligence partnership, and further illustrates the number of high quality training and consulting options we make available to our shared customers.” – Craig Colby, Chief Revenue Officer, OneStream SoftwareThis milestone continues the expansion of CompIntelligence service capabilities in the Southeast region, which began more than two years ago.“The addition of the Atlanta training location rounds out a full suite of OneStream Professional Services offerings provided by CompIntelligence in the region. Having this training hub allows local customers to enjoy the same high-quality OneStream training available to their colleagues across the country and around the globe.” – Marie Daniels, Managing Partner, CompIntelligenceFurther details about our class schedules, locations or registration information can be found at onestreamsoftware.com or compintelligence.com.About OneStream Software LLCOneStream Software provides a revolutionary Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards—all through a single application. The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.For more information, visit OneStream Software or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft About CompIntelligence, Inc.CompIntelligence has been providing Corporate Performance Management (CPM) and Equity Compensation (EC) solutions since 2002. By providing quality products and exceptional customer service, CompIntelligence has become one of the leading independent consulting, education and software providers of corporate finance and human capital solutions.



