CompIntelligence Expands Southeast Region
Announces Addition of Top Talent in SoutheastOXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompIntelligence is pleased to announce our geographic expansion in the Southeast region with the addition of John Behme, Vice President of Business Development and Project Delivery. John is an experienced and well-respected executive in the Enterprise/Corporate Performance Management industry. Joining along with John are Chris Lazenby and Chase Morgan, both experienced finance and accounting professionals.
John brings over 20 years of progressive finance and accounting experience, combined with an extensive background in financial systems, business development and project delivery. Having begun his career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, he went on to finance and account roles of increasing scope and responsibility at Duke Energy, Goodrich, UTC Aerospace and SPX Flow. John is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Le Moyne and a Masters in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte – Belk College of Business.
“I have partnered with John on previous projects, and he brings a high level of finance, accounting and technology expertise. Furthermore, he shares our commitment to customer success – the essential foundation of CompIntelligence growth,” stated Anthony Reddin, CompIntelligence Managing Partner.
Chris brings more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance and systems. His expertise includes ERP, financial consolidations, planning, financial reporting and financial analysis, for both internal and external reporting requirements. He is also a CPA, and holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Chase, with over 10 years of experience, started his career in audit with Grant Thornton. He has held finance and account roles with increasing responsibility at Goodrich, Chiquita and Belk. Also a CPA, he holds a B.S. in Finance and a Masters in Accounting from the University of North Carolina – Wilmington.
All three are located in North Carolina. This expansion reflects the continuing growth of CompIntelligence, and will provide closer proximity to customers in the Southeast region, supplementing our existing consultant base in Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.
“Due to significant growth in both our OneStream Software and Oracle Hyperion EPM businesses, we are thrilled to welcome these experienced and talented professionals to our already highly talented team,” stated Tom Cimino, President of CompIntelligence.
About CompIntelligence
CompIntelligence was launched in 2002 by a team of finance and compensation professionals, whose mission was to deliver high quality financial performance and compensation solutions at low cost. Today, CompIntelligence maintains a trusted network of EPM/CPM and compensation experts delivering solutions to organizations around the world, and has expanded its offerings to include training and education programs, as well as temporary and permanent staffing solutions.
# # #
For more information, please contact Bob Fitzgerald at 203-941-0725 or by email at sales@compintelligence.com.
Bob Fitzgerald
CompIntelligence
2039410725
email us here