Caspian announces KuCoin as Listing Partner for its CSP Token

Digital asset trading and portfolio management platform chooses IDG-backed exchange to list token

Both companies are focused on institutional investors, high standards of customer service, cutting edge technology and a commitment to quality” — Robert Dykes

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caspian , the full-stack digital asset trading and portfolio management platform for institutional investors and sophisticated traders, has confirmed that KuCoin will be the first exchange to list its Caspian Token (ticker symbol CSP). KuCoin is one of the premier international cryptocurrency exchanges based in Singapore.CSP is an ERC-20 utility token which offers discounts and incentives on the use of the trading platform as well as the development of unique third-party tools and features.Caspian provides investment managers and traders with a comprehensive Order and Execution Management System (OEMS), Portfolio Management System (PMS) and Risk Management System (RMS), backed by an experienced, global team. Caspian is a single interface into all major digital asset exchanges, a complete suite of sophisticated trading algorithms including pairs trading and smart order routing, integrated compliance engine, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking. Caspian has a global 24x7 technical support and professional services teams to provide seamless onboarding and support.Robert Dykes, CEO of Caspian commented.“We are delighted to announce that we have chosen KuCoin to be the first exchange where we will list our CSP token. Caspian is at the forefront of digital asset management and we see KuCoin as a partner whose interests and strategy are aligned with our goal of increasing institutional participation in this space. “Robert also added “Both companies are focused on institutional investors, high standards of customer service, cutting edge technology and a commitment to quality.”KuCoin, founded in September 2017, is a highly-rated trading platform for both professional traders and investors with over 5 million users globally. The exchange secured $20 million funding from IDG Capital, Matrix Partners and NGC last November, and it recently launched its platform v2.0, targeting institutional investors.The listing of its CSP token follows a busy year of growth and progress in the institutional cryptocurrency investor market for Caspian during 2018. Notable partnerships that were signed during that time include Galaxy Digital, Coinbase, BitMex, OSL, Gemini and B2C2.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.