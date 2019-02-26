Recruiting for Good to Reward 10 People Who Help Fund Camp Scholarships with Trips to Party at NY Wine and Food Festival
Recruiting for Good works collaboratively by rewarding referrals with funding for summer camp scholarships; and exclusive NY foodie party weekend trips.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are making a difference fun and rewarding for people who make referrals enabling us to help fund STEM summer camp scholarships; so kids can have fun learning new skills, and grow from within. People who successfully participate earn exclusive trips to party at 2019 NY City Wine and Food Festival.”
How to Qualify and Participate in We Party for Good
1. Participate by making an introduction to an executive or senior manager (at a company) hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales).
2. When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company and earns a finder's fee, it is shared.
3. To help fund a camp scholarship, and to reward an exclusive party trip.
Participate before July 1, 2019 to earn NY reward.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Do you love to help kids, and party for good, join us to do both. Enjoy 2 round-trip tickets from LAX to NY, 3-Night stay at The Langham or Surrey Hotels, and tickets to the main event. Share your reward with your favorite plus one; or gift your reward to mom and dad. Participate today, and reserve a spot for our next weekend party destination, Cayman Island Cookout January 2020."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with donations to camp scholarships; and exclusive party weekend trips. www.RecruitingforGood.com
