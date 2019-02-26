Recruiting for Good to Reward 10 People Who Help Fund Camp Scholarships with Trips to Party at NY Wine and Food Festival

Do you love to help kids and party for good, join us to do both www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches fun community project ' We Party for Good ' to inspire participation and help fund camp scholarships that will benefit working moms in L.A. who make a difference.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are making a difference fun and rewarding for people who make referrals enabling us to help fund STEM summer camp scholarships; so kids can have fun learning new skills, and grow from within. People who successfully participate earn exclusive trips to party at 2019 NY City Wine and Food Festival.”How to Qualify and Participate in We Party for Good1. Participate by making an introduction to an executive or senior manager (at a company) hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales).2. When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company and earns a finder's fee, it is shared.3. To help fund a camp scholarship, and to reward an exclusive party trip.Participate before July 1, 2019 to earn NY reward.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Do you love to help kids, and party for good, join us to do both. Enjoy 2 round-trip tickets from LAX to NY, 3-Night stay at The Langham or Surrey Hotels, and tickets to the main event. Share your reward with your favorite plus one; or gift your reward to mom and dad. Participate today, and reserve a spot for our next weekend party destination, Cayman Island Cookout January 2020."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with donations to camp scholarships; and exclusive party weekend trips. www.RecruitingforGood.com



