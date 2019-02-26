Restaurant Magic Creates Strategic Partnership to Provide Advanced Analytics Consulting Services

Restaurant Magic Software, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced today that it has agreed to a strategic partnership with Analyein, LLC.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic Software, a leading restaurant back office software company, announced today that it has agreed to a strategic partnership with Analyein, LLC. The partnership will make advanced analytic consulting and business intelligence services available to the clients of the well know SAAS software developer. Combining Restaurant Magic Software’s powerful reporting and data warehouse products with Analyein’s professional services will provide clients with end-to-end solutions for their restaurant analytics needs.

Analyein (Greek origin of the word analyze), was founded by Chris Olson to provide deep and insightful data analysis in order to improve decision making for finance, operations, and marketing leaders. Chris has held executive-level finance positions with leaders in the restaurant industry including Outback Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and First Watch Restaurants. Chris holds a doctorate in business administration, an MBA and is a certified public accountant.

Current clients of Restaurant Magic Software may engage Analyein to explore how they can best leverage analytics across their organization and leverage Restaurant Magic Software’s Enterprise Analytics Module.

“We are very excited about partnering with Analyein,” said Steve Roberts, President and Founder of Restaurant Magic Software. “The combination of our products and their services will allow our clients to fully take advantage of their data to optimize operations.”

About Restaurant Magic Software

Restaurant Magic Software was founded over 20 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic Software provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit franchises in the world, including First Watch, The Melting Pot, Dairy Queen, and Cousins Subs. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic Software or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



