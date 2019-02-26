Sales Enablement App that Reflects Sales Reps Realities Developed by Design Center

Design Center Marketing Director Chris Cornejo

ST. PAUL, MINN., U.S., February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Center just announced a client project for a mobile sales app that spec reps and sales reps find indispensable. The sales enablement platform supports a more strategic sales process, is flexible enough to be useful throughout the sales reps’ day. It supports everything from servicing a sample request to delivering a lunch and learn to sharing the latest online configuration tools with a client.

The app was developed for a client that designs, produces and sells architectural finishes–through a distributed network of sales and spec reps–to schools, hotels, healthcare facilities, construction companies and architectural firms.

The app needed to incorporate the loftier strategic goals of the client’s executive team while keeping up with the consistent demands of a typical sales rep’s day. This included everything from:

• Acting as consultants—suggesting products and services

• Value-engineering solutions to be a better fit for the prospect’s situation

• Sharing industry trends and insights

• Accomplishing more functional, responsive tasks such as scheduling meetings, fulfilling sample requests, fielding on-the-fly changes and updating orders.

The executive team’s goals of building a more strategic sales force, created an onerous burden on the sales reps because they also had to respond to their prospects’ demands during interactions in real time.

Design Center Marketing Director Chris Cornejo explained, “When we started this project, the client’s idea was to create assets for the sales team that would make them more strategic in their selling. The client wanted the sales team out there having conversations with their prospects. But during our discovery process we found that sales reps weren’t being more strategic because they just didn’t have the time. Our goal then became to give them the tools to efficiently react to their clients–to open up the time to be more strategic.”

The app is designed to deliver a seamless stream of relevant product suggestions with just a tap or two, enabling both sales and spec reps to offer best fit suggestions without interfering with the momentum of the conversation.

Design Center’s solution operates on two devices; a tablet for compelling visual sales presentations and a phone for more functional, responsive tasks. Key components include:

• Power Tools: providing a quick response capability for reps to open up the time to be strategic.

• Sales Bursts: containing just enough information to spark a conversation, seal a deal or plant a seed for future project specification.

• Selling Stories: elevating sales discussions beyond product information to a more insightful conversation.

• Sessions: allowing reps to plan their client visits strategically by preselecting assets and tagging products to feature.

The ultimate key to success was aligning larger strategic objectives with the realities of the reps’ days by increasing the effectiveness of demand-generation activities; making each presentation a compelling, segment-specific, application-specific story that can instantly pivot; empowering reps to speak to multiple industries and segments, tell multiple stories, and address concerns of multiple influencers; and easily present what’s new and tie it into larger strategies.

Design Center President Ken Haus said, “Our objective was to ensure that we created a powerful, easy-to-use app that would be continuously used by all stakeholders; while at the same time accomplishing the larger goals of the organization and closing more sales. We were able to deliver that and more.”

Founded in 1969, leading software designer and developer Design Center turns strategic insights into reality through app development, virtual reality solutions, custom software and more. Rooted in design and energized by digital, Design Center creates engaging, long-term solutions that streamline business and spark conversation. The company’s user-experience-focused approach to design, development and implementation produces solutions that deliver value and profitability for clients. Among the company’s value adds is AppKits, a proprietary application management engine, that ensures the company’s solutions perform at the highest level. Design Center serves some of the world’s largest organizations from their headquarters in centrally located St. Paul, Minn. To contact Design Center call 651-699-6500 or visit http://designcenterideas.com/. Review project information and client references at: https://clutch.co/profile/design-center.



