CCS-2 High Performance Workstation, Desktop and Tablet Categories Awarded to Ace Computers for QEB 2019A

Ace Computers just announced that they were awarded three product categories for the U.S. Air Force’s latest CCS-2 QEB 2019A Blanket Purchase Agreement.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers just announced they were awarded three product categories for the U.S. Air Force’s latest CCS-2 QEB 2019A Blanket Purchase Agreement under the company name J.C. Technology Inc. These products, all with an outstanding warranty, include high performance workstations, performance desktops and slate pads. Specifications for the devices include the following:

• High Performance Workstations (HPW): The Ace LogiCAD 397E featuring an Intel Skylake processor, 64 GB-4 x 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory; and 2 TB of storage.

• Performance Desktops (PDT): The Ace LogiCAD 45525 Performance Desktop System featuring an 8th Generation Intel processor; 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz memory; and 1 TB of storage.

• Slate Pad (Non-AFIN) (SP Non-AFIN): The Ace Nomad Pad 11 featuring an Android operating system; 10.1-inch backlit display; rotating, multi-touch screen; a 1.83 GHz processor; 1 GB memory; 16 GB SSD storage; 1 USB port; and 8-plus hours of battery life.

Ace Computers/J.C. Technology CCS-2 BPA number is FA8055-17-A-1105. Products can be ordered via the AFWay (Air Force Way) e-commerce portal where all of the products offered under CCS-2 will be made available through centralized product catalogs. The purchase price includes the device price, shipping and warranty.

CCS-2 is a multi-year contract, awarded to only six companies, including Dell and HP. Authorized CCS-2 BPA buyers include the Department of the Navy, Department of the Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Defense Health Agency-Air Force (DHAAF), and the White House Communications Agency (WHCA). The contract requires the use of environmentally responsible solutions including Energy Star compliant and EPEAT certified products.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We always provide the highest quality and best service at a cost-effective price to all of our clients, including those purchasing through CCS-2. We are eager to accept orders for these four products and look forward to building on our 36-year relationship with the U.S. military.”

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp





