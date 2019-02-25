World Lymphedema Day® to be recognized around the globe, March 6

4th annual World Lymphedema Day expands to more cities, states, and countries.

These stories, from around the world, are letting others with LE know that they are not alone." — Kathy Bates

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lymphatic Education & Research Network ( LE&RN ) launched World Lymphedema Day in 2016 with a petition to the U.S. Senate. The resolution, which was backed by thousands of lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic disease (LD) activists, garnered bi-partisan support with the co-sponsorship of U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R). It was approved by the U.S. Senate unanimously.2019 marks the fourth year of World Lymphedema Day. While begun by LE&RN, the event has been embraced and promoted at the grassroots level, with advocates around the world planning and sharing a diverse range of activities and commemorations.These events – ranging from a resolution passed by the state of Hawaii to lighting landmarks in teal across New York State to an informational lecture in Dublin, Ireland – are run entirely by local constituencies and are posted on the World Lymphedema Day map at www.WorldLymphedemaDay.org . This website is the result of a generous grant from Tactile Medical. Here activists can post planned events and find out ways to get involved.“Up to 250 million people worldwide suffer from LE,” says LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci. “World Lymphedema Day is a global effort to bring attention and awareness to this too-often ignored disease.”“All of us who have had the courage to speak about our battle with LE are making a real difference,” says LE&RN Spokesperson and World Lymphedema Day activist Kathy Bates. “These stories, from around the world, are letting others with LE know that they are not alone.”About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.

World Lymphedema Day 2019



