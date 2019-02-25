World Lymphedema Day® to be recognized around the globe, March 6
4th annual World Lymphedema Day expands to more cities, states, and countries.
2019 marks the fourth year of World Lymphedema Day. While begun by LE&RN, the event has been embraced and promoted at the grassroots level, with advocates around the world planning and sharing a diverse range of activities and commemorations.
These events – ranging from a resolution passed by the state of Hawaii to lighting landmarks in teal across New York State to an informational lecture in Dublin, Ireland – are run entirely by local constituencies and are posted on the World Lymphedema Day map at www.WorldLymphedemaDay.org. This website is the result of a generous grant from Tactile Medical. Here activists can post planned events and find out ways to get involved.
“Up to 250 million people worldwide suffer from LE,” says LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci. “World Lymphedema Day is a global effort to bring attention and awareness to this too-often ignored disease.”
“All of us who have had the courage to speak about our battle with LE are making a real difference,” says LE&RN Spokesperson and World Lymphedema Day activist Kathy Bates. “These stories, from around the world, are letting others with LE know that they are not alone.”
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.
Laura Farrell
Lymphatic Education & Research Network
(516) 625-9675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
World Lymphedema Day 2019
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.