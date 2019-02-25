Free Workshops for Leaders of Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder Support Groups

In Sync Support Group Leader Workshop attendees- Rockville, MD 2018

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the last three years, the Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMDAlliance) has provided support group leaders a continuum of free education and support through its In Sync!® Support Leader program. Having trained more than 350 leaders from 18 states across the country, and with a network of more than 800 group leaders, PMDAlliance is the leading support group leader convener in the United States.Sarah Jones, CEO of PMDAlliance, likened support groups to lifeblood for people and care partners who are impacted by Parkinson disease and other movement disorders. Most support group leaders are themselves a person with a movement disorder or a care partner. These dedicated individuals become group leaders because they saw need and took action, not because they possessed expertise in group facilitation.“As with all of our programs, our In Sync!® workshops, both live and on-line, are rich with content and deliver practical tools to make a leader’s job easier,” Jones explained. “Support group leaders navigate many issues as they start, grow, and sustain a group. Leaders often step up because they personally see a need in someone they love or feel a need for connection and support themselves.”The In Sync!® program maintains a close connection with leaders. Knowing well the unique challenges group leaders face, PMDAlliance designs fresh, innovative programs every year. With 2019 its fourth year offering In Sync!®, the organization will deliver a new, fresh program agenda, topics, and materials to its various event locations throughout the country. Frank Mundo, volunteer support group leader, commented, “I’ve attended dozens of trainings and workshops. Without exception, the In Sync workshop was the most informative and engaging I have ever attended . . . and the Support Group in a Box® kit we all received contains high quality information any group would find helpful.”As Sarah Jones stated, “If you run a support group for someone with a movement disorder or you’re interested in starting a group near you, reach out to us and join the In Sync! ® Support Group Leader Network. Membership is free. You can learn more about In Sync!® opportunities near you by visiting www.PMDAlliance.org . emailing to InSync@PMDAlliance.org ,or calling (800) 256-0966. Group leaders representing all movement disorders are welcome to participate.”Jones added, “PMDAlliance isn’t interested in ‘owning’ groups. We respect the strength each leader possesses when s/he is able to act with confidence to engage and sustain group members. Our goal is to inspire group leaders and support them and their group members as they determine what they want, how they want to operate, and where their interests lie. That’s where the magic is, and it’s the basis of our service design.”PMDAlliance is a nonprofit organization providing educational workshops for group leaders, care partner and adult children of people impacted by movement disorders. PMDAlliance serves people across the United States and is not affiliated with any medical practice or institution. As an independent organization, our primary role is to build capacity for people impacted by movement disorders to live life more fully.



