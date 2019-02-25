Acuitive’s Phil Marlowe Named a “Provider Pro to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

Phil Marlowe, Founder, CEO and Chief Logistician, Acuitive Solutions

2019 award marks 4th time software company’s founder is recognized in annual listing of the supply chain industry’s most accomplished professionals

[This award] is really a testament to our customers, their support, and the savings and supply chain operating improvements we work together collectively to achieve” — Phil Marlowe, founder, president and chief logistician, Acuitive Solutions.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillip A. “Phil” Marlowe, president and chief logistician of Acuitive Solutions, has been named a “Provider Pro to Know” by Supply and Demand Chain Executive (S&DCE) magazine, which this week published its 18th annual listing of leading practitioners and service providers in the supply chain industry.

The 2019 award marked the fourth time that Marlowe, the founder of Acuitive Solutions, was recognized by S&DCE as one of the industry’s pioneer developers of supply chain technology software and services.

Acuitive Solutions is a leading provider of transportation management solutions for global air and ocean freight. Its cloud-based planning, execution, audit and analytics platform is used by many of the world’s most respected retail apparel brands to manage complex international transportation operations. The company’s customers include Ralph Lauren, Jo-Ann Stores, Tory Burch and other major retailers.

"Every year we receive more submissions from outstanding supply chain leaders. It’s evidence of the growth in the supply chain profession, as well as the increasing importance of the discipline within companies,” said John Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. He added that this year the magazine received and evaluated more than 500 entries. The final “Providers” list included more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, as well as 40 “Practitioner Pros” who provide supply chain leadership within their companies.

Superior supply chain performance is increasingly cited as a strategic differentiator for leading small, medium and large enterprises, with innovative technology providers and practitioners providing leadership and services to help companies succeed in an ever more challenging global business environment, noted Acuitive’s Marlowe.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by S&DCE as a Provider Pro to Know,” Marlowe said. “It’s really a testament to our customers, their support, and the savings and supply chain operating improvements we work together collectively to achieve,” he said.

Candidates were nominated by industry practitioners and their contributions and accomplishments reviewed by the magazine as part of the selection process. Phil Marlowe’s leadership at Acuitive was recognized for the significant improvements in the planning, budgeting, rating, execution and auditing of international air and ocean freight for leading global companies.

ABOUT ACUITIVE SOLUTIONS -- Charlotte, NC-based Acuitive Solutions deploys a cloud-native global TMS platform that helps reduce cost and bring unprecedented efficiency and responsiveness to global supply chain management operations. Founded in 2002, Acuitive has built a portfolio of integrated, Web-based software tools and workflows that facilitate real-time collaboration and provide an extraordinary degree of control and agility for businesses, their local and global service providers and suppliers to manage the complex process of international air and ocean freight shipping. Acuitive serves leading companies in the home improvement center, premium fashion, retail, home and office décor and apparel markets. Our focus is on what we do best: superior, truly global transportation management solutions. For more information, call (704) 321-4992, email us at info@acuitivesolutions.com, or visit us on the web at www.acuitivesolutions.com



