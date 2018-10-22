Acuitive Solutions Founder and CEO Set to Speak at Major Logistics, Footwear Industry Conferences This Week

Chief Logistician Phil Marlowe shares insights on key global freight trends at JOC Inland Transportation, Footwear Distributors and Retailers Conferences

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuitive Solutions, which provides cloud-based software for complex international transportation management to the world's best-known retailers, announced that Phil Marlowe, founder and CEO, will present key industry insights as a speaker at two major industry conferences this week.

Today, Monday, October 22, Marlowe, Acuitive’s chief logistician, will discuss current trends and developments, and technology’s increasingly critical role in global air freight pricing and capacity management. The Future of Air Freight panel, part of the FDRA’s annual conference at the Renaissance Hotel in Long Beach, begins at 10:25 a.m.

The FDRA’s annual three-day meeting is the longest-running and largest footwear conference of its kind in the U.S. It draws nearly 200 of the industry’s top footwear executives, traffic and distribution specialists, customs experts and service providers. The event is focused on learning from, and connecting with, industry leaders, experts and service providers. The full agenda can be viewed here.

On Wednesday, October 24, Marlowe joins a panel at the Journal of Commerce’s 2018 Inland Distribution Conference in Oak Brook, IL. The discussion, starting at 9:45 a.m., is titled “What Problems Can Technology Really Solve.” In this interactive forum, the panel will address questions from shippers about the most severe challenges and problems they face in their North American supply chains, inviting panel members to propose how they would solve them.

Technology providers will then face a panel of shipper judges in the first of a two-part “innovation jam” to discuss proposed solutions selected by shippers before the conference. Attendees will hear about a cross-section of the most promising logistics technology, and the judging panel will vote on the solution that most convincingly resolves the pain point it addresses, with the winner announced at the end of the jam. More information about the JOC Inland Distribution Conference, being held at the Doubletree by Hilton Chicago in Oak Brook, can be found here.

ABOUT ACUITIVE SOLUTIONS -- Charlotte, NC-based Acuitive Solutions deploys a cloud-native global TMS platform that helps reduce cost and bring unprecedented efficiency and responsiveness to global supply chain management operations. Founded in 2002, Acuitive has built a portfolio of integrated, Web-based software tools and workflows that facilitate real-time collaboration and provide an extraordinary degree of control and agility for businesses, their local and global service providers and suppliers to manage the complex process of international air and ocean freight shipping. Acuitive serves leading companies in the home improvement center, premium fashion, retail, home and office décor and apparel markets. Our focus is on what we do best: superior, truly global transportation management solutions. For more information, call (704) 321-4992, email us at info@acuitivesolutions.com, or visit us on the web at www.acuitivesolutions.com