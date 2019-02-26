Franchise Business Review Announces 11 New Hall of Fame Inductees

11 Franchise Brands Recognized for 10+ Years on the Franchise Business Review Top Franchises List

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has inducted 11 franchises into the exclusive FBR Hall of Fame Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee feedback. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.Franchise Business Review’s Hall of Fame celebrates franchise systems that have shown long-term dedication to listening to and supporting their franchisees. The exclusive membership consists of brands that have appeared at least 10 separate times since the first annual Top Franchises awards were given out in 2006. Only 57 of the 1,100 brands Franchise Business Review has worked with have achieved this honor.Hall of Fame members have a proven track record of success and a committed corporate team, which makes them excellent options for those considering a franchise investment.“Franchise Business Review has worked with over 1,100 franchise companies, but only the best of the best are able to consistently achieve high enough franchisee satisfaction to reach this remarkable milestone,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “We are proud to honor this year’s Hall of Fame companies, all of which have demonstrated ongoing dedication to the success and satisfaction of their franchise owners.”Eleven companies were inducted into Franchise Business Review’s 2019 Hall of Fame, which means they have been named a top franchise for 10 years. Franchise Business Review will be honoring inductees at the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention, February 24-27, 2019, in Las Vegas at Booth #636 in the Exhibit Hall. This year’s inductees include:• Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2010-2019)• Dream Vacations, a CruiseOne company (2010-2019)• Fish Window Cleaning (2008-2013, 2016-2019)• FRSTeam (2010-2019)• Learning Express (2007-2011, 2014-2017, 2019)• Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning (2008-2019)• Right at Home (2010-2019)• Show Homes (2009-2013, 2015-2019)• Sit Means Sit (2010-2019)• United Country Real Estate (2010-2019)• Visiting Angels (2010-2019)Visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top/franchise-hall-of-fame/ for the complete list of franchises in the Hall of Fame.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



