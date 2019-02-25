Suburban Living in the Heart of Dubai

Arabian Ranches III - The newest family community in Dubai Sun Townhouses will feature gorgeous contemporary interiors There will be several fantastic amenities, including pools and walking trails

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai tends to conjure up images of sky-piercing towers and architecturally complex structures. One imagines a city that is always on the move, designed to appeal to professionals and tourists. But there is another side to Dubai, one that moves at a more relaxed pace, with tree-lined lawns and charming homes and no skyscrapers visible except on the distant horizon. Private residential communities are becoming increasingly common across the city, offering a respite from hectic urban life in tranquil environs. Several such communities have come about in the past several years, including Jumeirah Golf Estates and the upcoming Dubai Hills. One of the original communities, and still one of the most popular, is Arabian Ranches. Divided into two phases, Arabian Ranches is a true slice of suburbia and a haven for families living in Dubai and will soon be adding to its family-friendly footprint with the launch of Sun Townhouses at Arabian Ranches III The launch of Sun Townhouses only goes to show how strong the demand for family homes is in Dubai and underscores the desire for a lifestyle that runs counter to the hustle and bustle typically associated with the city. Much like the previous iterations of Arabian Ranches, the new launch will undoubtedly be a top choice for expat families and for investors. LuxuryProperty.com, one of the leading high-end brokerages in Dubai, currently markets several of the homes in both phases of the community, though the association runs quite a bit deeper.Ruth Harris is one of the Private Client Advisors at LuxuryProperty.com, specialising in Arabian Ranches . It is an appropriate area of expertise, as Ruth is herself a resident of the community, having moved there from the UK over a year ago with her husband and 2 children. Ranches, as the community is affectionately known, offers her the perfect family lifestyle.“The sense of community really is key,” says Ruth of her experience. “Arabian Ranches is becoming a well-established area of Dubai and it is the sort of place where you really get to know your neighbours. There are regular community events, weekend BBQs and the sense of camaraderie across the community is palpable. There are several fantastic amenities around, including pools, parks and running tracks. My children can play there with others and it’s not unusual to see other residents walking their dogs in the morning. For those who are interested in an active and fitness-based lifestyle, Arabian Ranches is just perfect. The community also has its own retail centre, so you don’t have far to go for your weekly shopping.”The location is another important factor for her. “Arabian Ranches is centrally located in Dubai, which means that you are less than half an hour’s drive away from most areas of the city. Both international airports, the Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai are all easily accessible. This is especially convenient for expats from the UK, who are used to planning long trips when they want to go out somewhere, like a concert or even just out to the beach. The ease of travel around the city and the short commute times are perhaps even more attractive than the houses themselves!"It perhaps goes without saying that Arabian Ranches III will offer a lifestyle that is very similar, putting ‘community’ at the forefront and creating a space where families can truly feel at home.About LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 240 6211 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.