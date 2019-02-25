Cherryvale Farms Announces New Branding, Updated Packaging

New Cherryvale Farms packaging reflects the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, clean-label, vegan products, and showcases the Cherryvale Farms name, brand narrative and product attributes more effectively. New Cherryvale Farms packaging brings a friendlier, more personal feel that is reflective of the Cherryvale Farms story, personality and passion for food. The new packaging will begin to be seen on store shelves this month.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cherryvale Farms , Inc., makers of plant-based, clean-label baking mixes and Love It! Baked Muffin Bars , is pleased to announce a brand refresh and the unveiling of new packaging for both product lines. The new packaging design reflects the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, clean-label, vegan products, and showcases the Cherryvale Farms name, brand narrative and product attributes more effectively. The packaging also brings a friendlier, more personal feel that is reflective of the Cherryvale Farms story, personality and passion for food. Cherryvale Farms worked with branding agency McDill Associates on the effort. The new packaging will begin to be seen on store shelves this month.In 2011 in the family’s home kitchen – the Cherryvale Farms kitchen – Lindsey Rosenberg and her father saw an opportunity to create baking products that encouraged the use of fruit, vegetables and nuts, while giving families the opportunity to prepare fresher, plant-based, more delicious foods easily at home. That is how the Cherryvale Farms line of baking mixes was born. Today, Cherryvale Farms baking mixes, which encourage consumer customization with a focus on added fresh fruits, veggies or nuts, are available nationwide. Cherryvale Farms also recently moved outside the baking aisle for the first time with the launch of whole grain Cherryvale Farms Love It! Baked Muffin Bars.“We are excited to share more of our story with consumers through this new branding and packaging,” said Cherryvale Farms CEO Lindsey Rosenberg. “It was fun working with the design team to define and bring to life a look-and-feel that better reflects our family-owned company, our passion for great food and pride in being a pioneer in the plant-based baking space.”For more information about Cherryvale Farms, please visit cherryvalefarms.com. To stay up-to-date on other news and information from Cherryvale Farms, like the company's Facebook page and follow them on Instagram.About Cherryvale FarmsCherryvale Farms is a family business, founded by a daughter-father team who drew inspiration from their own small farm in Santa Cruz, California to create delicious baking mixes everyone can enjoy at home. The first Cherryvale Farms products, Everything But The…™ baking mixes, were created so home cooks can whip up delicious, easy homemade baked goods – with a focus on fruit, vegetables and nuts - in minutes. Today, the company offers three product lines, including Instant Indulgence® microwave mug cake mixes and Love It!® Baked Muffin Bars. Cherryvale Farms products are plant-based, non-GMO, egg-free, dairy-free and proudly free of any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Cherryvale Farms baking mixes and mug cake mixes are also nut-free and made in a peanut-free facility, making them an excellent option for those managing food allergies or intolerances. Available in over 4,000 retail locations nationwide, the company is focused on offering innovative plant-based foods that make life just a little bit sweeter.###



