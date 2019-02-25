Auto/Mate Integrates DMS with GoMoto Virtual Service Advisor Platform

Consumers are becoming more used to self-service technology in retail environments, and GoMoto's platform meets that need in the dealership service department.” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with GoMoto, a developer of progressive technologies for automotive service lanes and showrooms. Auto/Mate DMS customers now have the option to use GoMoto's Virtual Service Advisor Platform, a service lane kiosk that provides customers with a streamlined, self-led, check-in process."Consumers are becoming more used to self-service technology in retail environments, and GoMoto's platform meets that need in the dealership service department," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate."Working with Auto/Mate's team made the integration process easy and inexpensive," said Todd Marcelle, CEO of GoMoto. "We look forward to providing Auto/Mate's customers with technology options to help them modernize and differentiate the customer service experience."With integrations complete, Auto/Mate's dealership customers can use GoMoto's Virtual Service Advisor platform to optimize the service lane experience, reduce workloads for service advisors and increase service revenue.Silko Honda in Raynham, MA has been an Auto/Mate customer since 2016. Director of Operations Geoff Ewell agreed to test the integrations and placed two GoMoto kiosks in the dealership's service drive. "We wanted to create a frictionless environment for our customers where they could make their own choices on their own terms, and not have to wait in any lines to get their vehicle into the service queue," said Ewell.For Silko Honda, the Virtual Service Advisor platform increased efficiencies, service advisor selling opportunities and customer satisfaction. "It worked quite well," Ewell said. "The integrations are seamless and customization options are unlimited. The GoMoto and Auto/Mate teams are excellent to work with and very attentive."Consumers can opt to use GoMoto's Virtual Service Advisor kiosk to check-in, receive trade appraisals, update contact information and approve service recommendations. All data entry gets updated instantaneously in the DMS.GoMoto has seen tremendous success with 89% of dealership customers stating that the kiosk made check-in easier and faster, while 95% of customers stated the kiosk answered all their questions.Significantly, 20% of customers self-selected an upgrade or add-on service recommended during the check-in process, and 7% of customers opted to explore a trade-in/vehicle equity review offered upon check-in.Virtual Service Advisor can be customized with a dealership's branded interface, and includes equity mining capabilities and customized promotions.Auto/Mate's Service Merchandising Module provides dealerships with a wide variety of tools to increase service volume and streamline service department processes.For more information visit www.automate.com About GoMotoGoMoto was started by seasoned automotive and technology entrepreneurs with a simple passion to develop and deploy the dealership experience of the future. GoMoto creates comprehensive dealer-focused solutions that drive sales and provide customers captivating interactive technology in-store. Their flagship product, The Virtual Service Advisor, is indoor and outdoor Kiosk technology that streamlines service check-in and increases profitability by intelligently offering customers vehicle-specific product, service, and trade equity offers. For more information about GoMoto or about the Virtual Service Advisor please visit www.gomoto.com , mmurray@gomoto.com or call 773.844.5382.About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



