Leonardo & Intrepid Minds announced to sponsor Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2019

UMST 2019 Confernece

SMi reports: Leonardo and Intrepid Minds will be returning as conference sponsors for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology this year in May.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce both Leonardo and Intrepid Minds have returned from last year, to sponsor Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology (UMST) conference again, which will be taking place on the 8th-9th May 2019 in London - demonstrating how valuable the conference was.Leonardo has recently signed up as Gold Sponsor and will be presenting an exclusive technical briefing at the conference. Delegates at the event will have the opportunity to meet the team from Leonardo in the exhibition hall to discuss potential challenges and hear their solutions.Leonardo can improve international navies and militaries maritime capabilities through autonomous systems and technologies such as Rotary UAS.Leonardo is a world player in Helicopters, Aeronautics, Electronics, Defence & Security Systems. From advanced components to fully integrated systems and platforms, Leonardo masters the full cycle of development of rotary and fixed wing platforms and of sensors and effectors to deliver a full range of proprietary solutions and managed services. With field-proven tactical fixed wing and rotary wing UAS, optionally piloted helicopters, a complete range of sensors, Leonardo is at the forefront of autonomous flight.Intrepid Minds will also be returning to the conference as a Sponsor for the two-day event and will be presenting on day 1 of the conference. Delegates will be able to have individual one-to-one meetings with them in the exhibition area.Intrepid Minds have been developing autonomous technologies, infrastructure and supportive tools for multiple industries including defence.Intrepid Minds are keen innovators and have completed numerous Innovate UK, KTN, FP7 and H2020 projects. Over the last 8 years Intrepid Minds have developed numerous drone technologies and supportive systems that have been used by various companies and government organisations in the collection, analysis and dissemination of data, development of new waterborne technologies, components and controls. Working with these organisations has allowed Intrepid Minds to have unique access to a wide range of specialist components that allow development of their own technologies to support the future of maritime systems.Visit the event website for more information on what these key OEMs will be presenting at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress For those who attend, the 2019 conference will provide a crucial forum for the discussion of current and future projects and programmes delivering unmanned and autonomous technology for modern navies. This year’s meeting is set to be the biggest yet with 100+ expected individuals from military, academia, procurement and industry.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 Early Bird which will expire at midnight on Thursday 28th February 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference8th and 9th May 2019Holiday Inn Kensington ForumLondon, United KingdomPast sponsors of the conference include Leonardo, Current Scientific Corp, Intrepid Minds, Rolls Royce Naval, ECA Group, STX France, Liquid Robotics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and more.UMST 2019 Gold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsor: Intrepid MindsFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For telesales queries, please contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.For media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.