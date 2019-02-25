pureLiFi is ready to engage with mobile device manufactures to connect every device with LiFi.

BARCELONA, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pureLiFi shows laptop powered by Gigabit LiFi speeds at

Mobile World Congress.

pureLiFi is ready to engage with mobile device manufactures to connect every device with LiFi.

LiFi leaders pureLiFi have debuted the latest development in LiFi that drives the technology significantly closer to the consumer. The world’s first optical LiFi components designed for mobile integration have been embedded into a standard HP laptop to enable high-speed LiFi with Gbps connectivity.

Gigabit LiFi pushes the limits of current wireless solutions. LiFi is not only fast, it’s also more reliable, virtually interference free and represents unique qualities in wireless security. LiFi could enhance, augment, and ultimately help improve the overall performance of radio and cellular technology systems using the power of light communications.

The new optical LiFi components will, for the first time, allow for mobile device manufacturers to start designing LiFi into devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

pureLiFi CEO, Alistair Banham, talks about pureLiFi’s readiness to work with device manufacturers:

“Our message to device manufacturers is that we are ready to get on your roadmap. We are developing the components that are necessary for LiFi integration into future generations of mobile devices. This year we have some of these components in action at Mobile World Congress.”

Co-Founder and CTO, Mostafa Afgani adds:

“We are ready to extend wireless communications to new horizons. Getting Gbps of LiFi speed into a tiny package designed for mobile integration is a unique engineering feat. The new optical components are designed to work with a variety of baseband solutions allowing us to work with a wide range of manufacturers on integration.”

Alongside the new Gigabit LiFi laptop pureLiFi also demonstrated a LiFi light fixture, fitted with a GU10 bulb showing both warm and cool colour temperatures, further indicating the direction of travel for LiFi toward the consumer and smart home.

As a wireless solution, LiFi holds the key to dramatically enhancing current wireless technologies and solving challenges faced by 5G. Lighting manufacturers have also shown great enthusiasm for LiFi as it opens all new markets in wireless. At MWC pureLiFi demonstrated solutions with both Lucibel and Zumtobel Lighting, some of Europe’s market leaders for professional lighting.

Demand for wireless connectivity is growing exponentially due to the fast growth in smart living, massive IoT, VR/AR, and autonomous systems. LiFi can serve as the largest pipe for data providing 1000 times the bandwidth of all of radio. pureLiFi has presented the first consumer device powered by Gigabit LiFi at Mobile World Congress, and now they are ready to provide LiFi to every device and every light.

pureLiFi are exhibiting in Hall 7 at Booth 7B75

Photography and other media can be found here: http://bit.ly/MWC19-pureLiFi

pureLiFi Press Contacts

Name: Sarah Scace, Director of Marketing & Communications

T: 0131 516 1728

M: +44(0)753 022 6575

E: sarah.scace@pureLiFi.com



About pureLiFi

pureLiFi is a Light communication company that was founded by Prof. Haas and Dr Afgani in 2012 as a spin out of the University of Edinburgh to create OEM components, including LiFi drivers and receivers.

pureLiFi is a world leading LiFi company which formed in response to the exponential growth in global demand for wireless bandwidth. pureLiFi has grown its international customer base around the world with international partnerships in place with organizations such as Cisco, Wipro, Zumtobel and O2 Telefonica.



