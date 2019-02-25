Honoring Earth Hour at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Lantern Release Earth Hour Breezes Tapas Lounge Yoga Flaming Cocktail

Byparticipating in Earth Hour and inviting our guests to join, we truly honor this worthy global initiative and inspire others to do the same” — Karim Tayach

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is once again demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainability by observing Earth Hour on Saturday 30 March 2019. Lights throughout the resort will be switched off and guests will be encouraged to join in special activities throughout the day.

“As part of the Community Footprints, social and environmental responsibility is at the core of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. And by participating in Earth Hour and inviting our guests to join, we truly honor this worthy global initiative and inspire others to do the same,” says The Ritz-Carlton Bali’s General Manager, Karim Tayach.



During the Earth Hour between 8.30pm to 9.30pm, lights will be turned off or dimmed throughout the resort with candles providing a romantic and environmentally-friendly allure. Guests can join the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort for a beach cleanup in the late afternoon followed by Yoga at Yoga Studio, where at the same time bonfire is set on the beach and the celebration will be concluded with an atmospheric Lantern Release. Special flaming juggling performance is offered at Breezes Tapas Lounge for those who opt to enjoy a special flaming cocktail that will add further dramatic flair to the evening.

Beginning as a symbolic, lights out event in 2007, Earth Hour has grown into the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, highlighting sustainability issues on our planet and the ways that individuals and companies can make a difference.

The Ritz-Carlton brand is famed worldwide for its commitment to extraordinary service, and this tradition extends to Community Footprints, a social and environmental responsibility program aimed at impacting the lives of others and making a meaningful difference. Guided by the principles Engage, Contribute and Inspire, The Ritz-Carlton resorts, residences and hotels worldwide will be participating in Earth Hour, and aligning themselves with the local communities they operate in.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, Google+, wechatid:ritzcarltonbali

