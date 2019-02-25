Faculty at University of Management and Technology Meet Data and Analytical Needs of Next-gen Project Management 2.0

Dr. Frame with UMT Graduate and Family

UMT Explores Impacts of Data Analytics on Advances in Project Management

The data analytics outlook moves us to next-gen project management, PM 2.0.” — Professor J. Davidson Frame, UMT Academic Dean

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a chapter in Data Analytics in Project Management, recently published by CRC Press, professors Dr. J. Davidson Frame and Dr. Yanping Chen of the University of Management and Technology describe how advances in the ability of organizations to instantly process and analyze unthinkably large data sets is having an impact on advancing the practice of project management. The Chapter is titled “Why Data Analytics in Project Management?” In reviewing trends in both data analytics and project management, Frame and Chen argue that project-based organizations that adopt data analytics practices will dramatically increase their capacity to function effectively in running their projects as high-performing businesses.

Frame and Chen point out that today, project management practice is clearly moving forward with PM 2.0, which goes beyond simply addressing the triple constraints of project time, budget and scope, and highlights the need for agility, the incorporation of business performance in project designs, establishing enterprise Project Management Offices to manage the full portfolio of an organization’s projects, and aligning project objectives tightly with corporate strategic objectives.

UMT’s graduate degrees at the master’s and doctoral levels support the PM 2.0 outlook. They are geared toward incorporating a data analytics perspective in managing projects. The programs are built on core foundational project management courses that incorporate PM 2.0 perspectives and are supplemented by additional courses in the areas of decision making, risk management, IT management, organizational behavior, strategic management and data analytics. After completing their graduate degree in project management, UMT students are prepared to be project leaders who are well-grounded in a radically new outlook on the effective practice of project management.

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of January 2019, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 24,380 students. Of these, 13,320 have earned their degrees from UMT.

