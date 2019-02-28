floLIVE and Airtel-Vodafone Agree Strategic Alliance For Global Connectivity to IoT Customers.

Under this alliance Airtel-Vodafone and floLIVE will offer Airtel-Vodafone’s global data connectivity to IoT customers worldwide

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtel-Vodafone and floLIVE have agreed a strategic alliance that will provide global connectivity to IoT customers and to allow IoT devices manufactures to test and launch globally.Under this alliance Airtel-Vodafone, a mobile network operator based in the Channel Islands, and floLIVE, a leading provider of a global, secure Connectivity Enablement Platform, will offer Airtel-Vodafone’s global data connectivity to IoT customers worldwide.Further as part of this alliance, Airtel-Vodafone and floLIVE have agreed to offer the ability to global IoT device manufacturers to test IoT/ NB IoT devices for global connectivity before they are launched to the market, therefore assuring the device will connect seamlessly wherever it is being used.Airtel-Vodafone CEO Siddharth Ahlawat said: "This is a great opportunity for IoT device manufactures and IoT customers to test devices on our NB IoT network and take advantage of the global roaming footprint that we can offer. Our global partnerships and shared learnings mean we have always been a center of innovation."Rony Cohen, floLIVE’s co-founder and CEO said. "Airtel-Vodafone were one of the first companies to become part of the floLIVE global connectivity service enablement platform. He added: ‘This joint partnership will allow Airtel-Vodafone and floLIVE to test NB-IoT devices in a real life environment across the island and not just in labs."ENDSNotes for editors:About Airtel-VodafoneAirtel-Vodafone is a mobile only provider operating in the Channels Islands and is a unique partnership between two of the world’s leading telecom companies.Airtel: one of the fastest-growing mobile companies in the world, operating in 16 countries in Africa and Asia. Airtel is rated as the world’s 3rd largest mobile operator by subscribers.Vodafone Group: the largest mobile community in the world, operating in more than 60 countries with more than 400 million customers worldwide.Airtel-Vodafone brings the combined expertise of these two world-class mobile phone companies to the Channel Islands, giving its customers the opportunity to benefit from great value mobile communications backed up by a truly global network.About floLIVEfloLIVE offers sustainable and profitable IoT revenue growth to chipset manufacturers, IoT Cloud Platforms and Service Providers by challenging traditional networks and IoT solutions. floLIVE operates a self-developed, cloud-based connectivity enablement platform designed and built especially for IoT and encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals, from a full GSM core network, through IoT BSS and up to IoT vertical solutions - all provided as-a-service via their global cloud.



