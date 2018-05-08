AUTEC POWER SYSTEMS and floLIVE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL ALLIANCE
A strategic alliance to deliver turnkey connected power solutions worldwide
Under this alliance, floLIVE – a leading provider of a secure, cloud-based IoT ecosystem, and Autec Power Systems – a designer, manufacturer and supplier of standard and custom power supplies and LED driver solutions, will offer connectivity solutions integrated in Autec Power Systems’ leading industrial power supplies and LED drivers.
Autec Power Systems’ CEO, Moshe Cohen, said that “working with floLIVE will enable us to offer turnkey solutions for power systems which can be controlled over cellular and wide-area networks to deliver live information, key diagnostics, and management capabilities for a wide range of LED divers and industrial power supplies used in smart cities, industrial applications and installations, and a large range of OEM applications” adding, “this further enhances our offer as we can go beyond traditional Bluetooth or local area network connectivity.”
floLIVE CEO, Percy Grundy, added “we are continuing to build our portfolio of hardware partners who see the value in offering their devices to enterprise customers with embedded connectivity through floLIVE’s cloud-based global IoT Connectivity Management Platform” adding “floLIVE’s expertise in CAT-M1 and NB-IoT connectivity technologies delivers a complete connected power supply and LED driver suite that contains sensors, devices, global connectivity and device management – all via a secure, cloud-based IoT platform.”
About Autec Power Systems
Founded in 1989, Autec Power Systems delivers a time-tested and a proven broad product portfolio of power supply solutions chosen to power many of the unique products and applications of Autec's global customers.
Autec Power Systems provides power supply solutions and products directly to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and systems integrators. Customers can also get product support through Arrow Electronics, Autec's global franchised distributor, as well as through Autec's national network of regional manufacturers' representatives. Autec Power Systems products are globally recognized and found in the end-products of the world’s leading high-technology OEMs in computing, energy, industrial controls, medical, POS/retail, security, smart-lighting, telecommunication, test instrumentation, wireless and other high-end applications.
Autec Power Systems are headquartered in Westlake Village, California USA.
About floLIVE
floLIVE offers sustainable and profitable IoT revenue growth to chipset manufacturers, MNOs and IoT service providers by challenging traditional networks and IoT solutions. floLIVE operates a self-developed core network and offers a secure, cloud-based IoT ecosystem designed and built especially for IoT and encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals - all provided as-a-service via their global cloud.
Headquartered in London, floLIVE also has offices in Cyprus and Israel.
Patrick Recasens i Morente
floLIVE
+44 7717 440 445
email us here