VentureWrench Joins Leading Companies Representing Utah's Tech Ecosystem at State Capitol Event

Governor's Office of Economic Development Invites Select Group of Utah Technology Leaders to Share their Tech and Vision with Legislators and State Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, U.S., February 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Team at Enclavix™, LLC is pleased to announce that it will be among a select group of technology companies representing Utah's Tech Ecosystem at the Governor's Office of Economic Development's annual "Tech Day on the Hill". The event allows Utah's State Legislators and elected officials the opportunity to better understand Utah's dynamic technology sector.

Date And Time

Mon, February 25, 2019, 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM MST

Location

Utah State Capitol, 350 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-creator, Nicole Toomey Davis stated, “Utah's technology sector is increasing in diversity and breadth. We are pleased to be included to represent our work in Artificial Intelligence as well as our efforts to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship with VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs.

Learn more at VentureWrench.com/ or VentureWrench.com/about/. More details on Tech Day on the Hill are available from GOED.

About Enclavix, LLC and VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library, the heart of the VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs.

The VentureWrench Library uses 8 AI systems to evaluate potential resources and select the best information to help support and coach startup entrepreneurs. Thousands of high quality resources are grouped into more than 90 sub-categories. With a few clicks, entrepreneurs can find problem solving resources from high quality sources.

The startup coaches and creators of VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program for high tech startups. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

Entrepreneurs can visit the AI-powered VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs at Library.VentureWrench.com for their free account. The VentureWrench Library, the heart of VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs, is free to use and organizations which support and mentor entrepreneurs are invited to link to the Library at no cost by visiting the Partners Page at VentureWrench.com/partners/ .

About the Governor's Office of Economic Development Tech Day on the Hill

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) charter is based on Governor Herbert’s commitment to economic development statewide. The mandate for this office is to provide rich business resources for the creation, growth and recruitment of companies to Utah and to increase tourism and film production in the state. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development accomplishes this mission through the administration of programs that are based around industries or “economic clusters” that demonstrate the best potential for development. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development utilizes state resources and private sector contracts to fulfill its mission.



