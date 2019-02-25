dynaCERT Inc. provides greenhouse gas solution to transportation industry

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) on track for positive cash flow, accelerated growth. Emission reductions in NOx of 88%, and particulate matter of 75%.

Testing of dynaCERT’s HG technology in Germany yielded proven emission reductions in NOx of 88%, CO of 50% and particulate matter of 75%, results which are unmatched by any other current technology.” — Globenewswire

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. has issued several news announcements of significance of late. dynacert’s stock price/chart has established an extremely bullish pattern this 2019, in what appears to be the beginning of a major upside move as the market becomes aware of the magnitude developing for its HydroGEN (HG) technology. So impressive is the HG technology that dynaCERT was the recipient Gold Medal winner of the prestigious 2018 Edison Award for Best New Product. The ‘CERT’ in dynaCERT stands for Carbon Emission Reduction Technology; the Company’s HG technology reduces greenhouse gasses ~50%, and reduces particulate matter ~75%, all while increasing fuel-savings up to ~20% on diesel transport truck engines.



dynaCERT is at the fore of ‘the war on NOx’:

TUV testing of dynaCERT’s HG technology in Germany yielded proven emission reductions in NOx of 88%, CO of 50% and particulate matter of 75%, results which are unmatched by any other current technology. NOx is extremely hazardous to people's health and to the environment, contributing to the formation of smog and acid rain, as well as deteriorating the earth's protective tropospheric ozone.



CEO Interview - Update:

dynaCERT’s CEO, Jim Payne, was interviewed by technology analyst Jay Taylor of Hard Money Advisors Inc. this February-2019, offering insight and opportunity. The full CEO interview may be listened to beginning at the 17:30 minute mark; https://jaytaylormedia.com/media/taylor20190205.mp3 online.



The Company announced a CDN$4.6M private placement this mid-February and appears will be fully funded to accomplish objectives this 2019. Accomplishments are expected to coincide with serious growth and result in a cash-flow-positive turning-point.



Subjects covered in the interview:

- dynaCERT at the forefront of future carbon credits monetization.

- Enormous size of the markets and expanding the various markets HG tech is suited for.

- Technology that pays for itself.

- Smart-ECU developed by original developer of Virgin Mobile, and the turnaround.

- Good news from India.

- Breakeven and generating positive cash flow expected in 2019.

- Confidence building and prevalence of HG technology to explode, analogous to adoption pattern of skirts on trucks.

dynaCERT at the forefront of future carbon credits monetization:

dynaCERT’s Smart-ECU (the brains of the unit) interfaces the trucks engine to determine the proper flow rate of gases to optimize the burn. The smart-ECU also records the fuel savings and emission reductions while in operation, providing an audit trail, essentially a greenhouse gas tracking system with the ability to account for future carbon credits. With the ability to verify and log emission savings, dynaCERT is currently working with a group in the UK, experts on carbon credits, and is in the process of having the technology certified for carbon credits. Carbon credits are a huge commodity worldwide that is only just starting to catch on in North America. The plan is for dynaCERT’s Smart-ECU to monitor and eventually monetize carbon credits. dynaCERT has several related worldwide patents its CEO believes carbon credits will eventually be huge for both dynaCERT and the end users.



Enormous size of the markets and expanding the various markets HG tech is suited for:

Essentially any diesel engine will benefit from dynaCERT’s HG technology, and there are hundreds of millions of diesel engines globally. Diesel engines are the lifeblood/workhorse of the modern economy, doing all the heavy lifting. At first dynaCERT focused its efforts on the transport truck market, and has since started to expand to other markets; dynaCERT’s HG technology can now be found on busses, construction equipment, large power generators, and this February-2019 dynaCERT announced its first entry into the mining industry. dynaCERT has produced units for large ore-hauling trucks which 24/7 burning aprx $1million+ in fuel a year. Mining Companies are increasingly committed to improving their emissions standards, reducing their carbon foot print, at the same time the economics and the fuel savings are there. In the future dynaCERT is looking at shipping and rail, plus its product is scalable. Additionally, dynaCERT has developed a smaller HG unit (the HG2) for refrigerated trailers and containers (A.K.A. refers). The HG2 is something dynaCERT was requested to develop by a major grocer in Canada. dynaCERT is expected to launch the HG2 just after the first quarter of this year, and the size of the refer unit market in North America is three times larger than the transportation truck market.



Technology that pays for itself:

The HG1 unit for a transport truck averages ~CDN$9,000 to the end user, with say a 8 – 10% improvement in fuel economy, the ROI in many cases works out to ~8 to 10 mo. Diesel truck users also save on diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), dynaCERT technology is proven to reduce DEF by an average of ~65%. Savings on particulate matter filters are had too; diesel trucks have these costly filters now and when they plug up they cause the industry a lot of down time/problems. dynaCERT’s HG technology reduces particulate matter ~70% right at the source, extending the life of the particulate filter, and reducing down time of the truck. Note: dynaCERT has received numerous exceptional anecdotal reports from users to date, including Class 8 trucks operating in the Toronto-Florida route achieving up to 17% fuel savings and 66% DEF reduction.



More insight in a synopsis form on the latest dynaCERT CEO interview may be viewed at https://stockhouse.com/opinion/independent-reports/2019/02/22/dynacert-on-track-for-positive-cash-flow-and-accelerated-growth online.

The following links have been identified for additional DD on dynaCERT Inc.:



- Corporate website: https://www.dynacert.com



- SEDAR: https://sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00020269



- Interview with dynaCERT Inc. CEO: https://jaytaylormedia.com/media/taylor20190205.mp3



- Recent Technology Journal Review: https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

Introduction to dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology



