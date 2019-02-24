Best Produce in Los Angeles found at Super King Markets

More exotic produce is also brought in from all over the world when it comes into season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for the best produce in Los Angeles? Fresh fruits and vegetables trucked in from California growers are in the bins every day at Super King Market

More exotic produce is also brought in from all over the world when it comes into season. Super King spokesman Lizette Gomez said the stores aim to provide only the best at all times, which explains why the selection changes so much.

"Fruit and vegetables have growing seasons. Thinks like cranberries are an early winter fruit. They are only harvested once a year from the bogs," she said. "Cranberries also require a specific climate to grow. So they are only fresh in the winter."

As much as possible, Super King works to meet customer request as well. Ms. Gomez said the stores are also mindful of the quality of the produce they get. If the truck comes in and the fruit or vegetables are not up to the Super King standards, the shipment is rejected.

"We aim to have the best markets in Los Angeles. Sometimes that means sending a load back. We committed to being your favorite supermarket and that means giving you only the best," she said.

The national Cooperative Extension Service has 10 reasons why fresh produce is something to add to every meal plan. The USDA food guidelines also call for adding more fresh fruit and vegetables to the regular diet.

"If you are looking for the 'best place to buy produce near me,' then we have you covered. We have seven stores in Southern California. One is close to you," she said. "We are committed to providing you health choices every day."

About Super King Markets:

Super King Markets offers a wide range of products from reputable suppliers. The store has organic products and luxury alcohol gifts. The organic products are labeled, but the store’s employees are willing to point out the products to shoppers.

