Predicted Prosperity for Polyglot: IntelliBoard Hires Account Executive to Serve European Market

MONROE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, Inc. has expanded its multi-lingual focus through the hiring of its new Account Executive based in Paris, France. Mariana Robson, a specialist in cultural-awareness and fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, brings charm and delight to IntelliBoard clients and the European LMS market.

Ms. Robson joins IntelliBoard with a Master in International Studies specializing in International Business Management, and she is a passionate about Client Relationship Management. Ms. Robson's previous career within banking and finance focused on client relationships and retention. She knows the importance of client happiness and satisfaction for any company, and anticipates using her varied skill sets to grow the IntelliBoard community, seeking data-loving LMS users throughout Europe. Ms. Robson shared, “A happy and satisfied client stays. Additionally, that client shares his/her experience with others - to build a strong base."

Attentive, dynamic and solutions focused, Ms. Robson plans to expand the IntelliBoard gospel through Europa, Russia, Africa and Brazil, having an understanding of the specific needs of the culture, education, and corporate training needs for these different environments. During the past seven years of her academic journey, she has lived in four different European countries. With those experiences (plus considerable discipline and determination), she has become a polyglot speaking fluently English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Don Hazelwood, IntelliBoard's Vice President-Sales, enthusiastically reports on Ms. Robson's beginning IntelliBoard journey, "Ms. Robson has attacked the IntelliBoard product with gusto. Her considerable educational history contributes overall to a strong Client Services team focused on the success of learners, instructors and institutions alike." Mr. Hazelwood continues, "we are so fortunate to share IntelliBoard with European market, in their own language, and on their own turf."

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use an LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in the LMS and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

