VREF Aircraft Reference Value & Appraisal Services Announces a new office in Europe.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VREF Aircraft Reference Value & Appraisal Services , the leading provider of aircraft valuations for the aviation industry continues its 25th Anniversary celebration by announcing a new office location in Austria.Dr. Andreas G. Grassl, was appointed as the VREF Senior Appraiser for Europe. Dr. Grassl brings over 30 years of Aviation experience to VREF as a practicing Aviation Attorney with a diverse background in law. Dr. Grassl holds a law degree from Vienna University and a master’s in finance from Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration. Dr. Grassl is multi-lingual and fluent in German, English, French and Italian. Previously to becoming an Attorney, Dr. Grassl worked as a Claims Adjuster for the Austrian Aviation Surveyor and Claims Adjuster for Deutscher Luftpool, the German Aviation Insurance Pool. After the dissolution of the Luftpool in 2003, Dr. Grassl became an independent Aviation Expert and Aircraft Appraiser. Andreas is certified under ISO/IEC 17024 as an Aircraft Appraiser and is currently completing his ASA–Accreditation. Dr. Grassl is an avid pilot for over 35-years, holding an EASA Commercial and a FAA Airline Transport License and a License as an ICAO Language Proficiency Examiner for German and English. Dr. Grassl is an active member of AOPA Germany’s working group AviationLaw and the Verband der Luftfahrtsachverständigen (German Association of Aviation Experts). Dr. Grassl is a native of Styria, and he enjoys Mountaineering, Skiing and boating trips in the Mediterranean.“Dr. Grassl is a valuable addition to our growing staff. Andreas has a unique skill set and wealth of knowledge and experience in aviation that our client base will truly benefit from.” said Jason Zilberbrand, VREF President and CTO.The yearlong VREF 25th anniversary celebration will reflect on the dedication and support of VREF clients, colleagues, partners and staff that got them where they are today as the most trusted valuation guide in aviation.VREF is the Official Valuation Guide for the AOPA.About VREFVREF –Aviation’s Most Trusted Valuation Guide offers its real-time valuation tool Aircraft online via subscription as well as Fully Comprehensive Appraisal Services by ASA’s and the VREF Verified “Carfax” Report.For further enquiries or interviews please contact the VREF team.E: info@vref.com



