US DoD awards £500m support contract to UK’s European F-35-Hear more at Air Mission Panning and Support Conference

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the remarkable success of last year, SMi’s Air Mission Planning and Support Conference is returning for its 10th year to London, UK on 9th – 10th April 2019, with the aim of exploring emerging aircraft technologies, strategies and future platforms to take Air Mission Planning into the next generation.The two-day event will host an international gathering of senior military experts and industry leading organisations, who will share their expertise and experience in the form of case studies, presentations and interactive panel debates.SMi is delighted to announce new speaker: Squadron Leader Jon Allen, SO1 Reaper 1 GP ISTAR Force HQ, RAF, confirmed to present on: Enhancing mission planning systems and capabilities within RAF ISTAR. A topic that addresses increasing reaper interoperability, enabling effective mission planning and air power through ISTAR capabilities, and supporting RAF air power through enhanced mission planning.In recent news, US DoD have awarded a £500m support contract to the UK’s European repair hub for F-35 avionics and aircraft components. A previous assignment from the F-35 Program Office was made in 2016, with the aim of providing maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for air vehicle depot-level repairable components. The UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson stated, “This announcement keeps Britain right at the centre of the global F-35 partnership, the largest defence programme in history." The contract is set to be delivered by Sealand Support Services Ltd, a joint venture which includes BAE Systems, sponsors of this year's Air Mission Planning and Support conference, with support work and services expected to start next year.Keynote Speakers set to deliver briefings on F-35 developments:Major James Schmidt, F-35 Branch Chief, Headquarters, United States Air Forces in Europe, confirmed to present on: standardising operations between F-35 operating countries, mission planning considerations when operating either via sea or land, increased use of aircraft carriers for 5th generation fighters and impacts on mission planning, and enhancing effective cooperation between navies and air forces.Captain Craig Dorrans, Enterprise Planning Director, Joint Strike Fighter Program Office, F-35 Joint Program Office, US Navy, confirmed to present on: the 5th generation fighter jet capabilities and cost, F-35 capabilities; F-35 program update, and driving affordability into the F-35 program.Attendees will receive high-level briefings on key programme updates from commanders and project leaders, with the aim of developing requirements and solutions for enhancing air mission planning and air power. Air Mission Planning and Support will provide an understanding of the technology that goes into providing next generation mission support, and networking opportunities with industry leaders developing cutting edge solutions; as well as exploring emerging challenges concerning cyber security and data management.SMi is proud to present BAE Systems as the lead sponsor, Leonardo as the gold sponsor and TRICIS as a sponsor for this year event.The event brochure, past attendees list, and more exclusive content is available to download on the website. Interested parties can register and view the latest brochure at www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/wleinpress An early bird discount of £100 is available until February 28th.For details on tailored sponsorship, advertising and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquires and information on booking your place, please contact Damien Howard on: +44 (0) 207 827 6736 or email dhoward@smi-online.co.ukAir Mission Planning and Support9th – 10th April 2019St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UK---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



