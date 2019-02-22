Parliamentary breakfast on cryptocurrencies - "Blockchain - a new technology conquers the world"

MIAMI, USA, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berlin (Germany), 22nd February 2019. Bitcoin is the most famous cryptocurrency in the world - and like all cryptos, it is based on blockchains. But what is behind this technology, and what else can you do with it besides speculating? This was discussed by four experts during a parliamentary breakfast in the German Parliamentary Society at the German Bundestag in Berlin:• Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz , CEO & Founder of Karatbars International GmbH• Prof. Dr. Martin Užik, Chairman of the Board of the Berlin Institute of Finance, Innovation and Digitalization• Mark Preuss, founder and managing director of the news platform BTC-Echo• Alexander Kulitz, FDP, Member of the Bundestag, Spokesman for Foreign Trade and Foreign TradeThe blockchain discussion was moderated by Michael Schumann, Chairman of the Board of the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade. The starting point was the question of how the blockchain was created and in which social and economic areas it can be used. This was where Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz, Crypto pioneer and publisher of two cryptocurrencies, one of which is backed by real gold, immediately took action. He pointed out that the use as cryptocurrencies was currently the most popular application, but at most constituted a fraction of the entire conceivable areas of application for blockchains.FDP-MdB Alexander Kulitz, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, family entrepreneur and data protection specialist, agreed. He reported from the parliamentary practice as well as on projects of the federal policy and explained, how strongly blockchain on all social levels of education, health service up to the power supply and in the world trade will hold. "Blockchains are the future of the entire exchange of information between organisations of all kinds. It's a revolution in data traffic, not just in the financial sector," he summed up.Mark Preuss is founder and CEO of BTC-ECHO, the German-language platform for cryptocurrencies and blockchains with the highest reach. He also sees bitcoins as the important door opener that has made the topic known to a broad audience. Now the bubble has burst and the courses have fallen. "But that doesn't change the enormous possibilities of blockchain technology. It will completely turn the way we do business and make transactions upside down. Cryptocurrencies have lost value, but blockchains are more alive than ever," he said.Prof. Dr. Martin Užik also had a positive outlook on the future of cryptocurrencies. "As a teacher, I naturally deal especially with young people. Their acceptance is unbroken. Over the next few years, they will bring their enthusiasm for cryptos to the heart of society."In conclusion, the entrepreneur and initiator of the breakfast Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz summed up his thoughts. He summarized the debate as follows: "Especially in this house, discussion participants are rarely as united as here and on the subject. Cryptocurrencies and blockchains have a difficult path ahead of them. Above all, however, people must be convinced of the security and usefulness of digital processes. But I'm sure that blockchain technology will organize entire states and in a few years' time will be as self-evident as the credit card is today".



