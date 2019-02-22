New book by crypto expert Harald Seiz - "Think BIG" - ways to success

MIAMI, USA, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berlin (Germany), 22nd February 2019. Tiny gold bars for private investors, gold as a real currency and two cryptocurrencies - one of them is firmly pegged to physical gold. These are only some products and services from the business universe of Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz . What today seems as if he had already eaten with golden spoons as a child, however, has the classic dishwasher story as background. The story could be called "Hollywood meets German Mittelstand".Having grown up in the poorest of circumstances with mother and grandmother, who both had alcohol problems on top of it, Seiz fought his way up - from the drinks supplier and vacuum cleaner representative. Today he manages an international group of companies with hundreds of thousands of business partners. What unites them is a common idea - and Seiz has not only turned it into a real success story, but also into a book that he has now presented at the House of the Federal Press Conference. With "Think BIG - how you can turn a great idea into a worldwide empire" is how the financial expert would like to share his path with others.Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz, founder and CEO of Karatbars International GmbH, is now regarded as a cryptocurrency expert and blockchain pioneer. He has developed the first cryptocurrency that is stable with physical gold. Yet Seiz builds no golden bridges for his readers, who want to imitate him. The way up is hard. But how to reach and realize his dream, the successful entrepreneur describes this vividly. Today Seiz is the market leader for innovative monetary products with a turnover of 100 million euros and has had its own gold mine since the summer of 2018. His big goal and, so to speak, the golden thread: A gold-based means of payment that is crisis-proof and will revolutionise our financial system."Think BIG" is already his second book. In spring 2017 Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz published "The future of money: How gold will revolutionize our payment system". In this book, he explained the future of cryptocurrencies comprehensively and with foresight and shows how much our current system of debt currencies is built on sand - and how alternatives like gold are urgently needed.



