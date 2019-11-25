3rd Annual BRAVE RACE 5K & Joyful Child Fun Run

Community rallies and runs for child safety education

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joyful Child Foundation - In Memory of Samantha Runnion announces that it will be hosting its 3rd annual BRAVE RACE 5K on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo, CA. This year’s 5K will include a 1K and Joyful Costume Fun Run, plus a Child Safety Expo. All proceeds benefit The Joyful Child’s BRAVE Initiative to protect and empower every child with comprehensive, realistic, and age-appropriate safety education. Founder Erin Runnion says, "The goal of the BRAVE Race is to offer a joyful opportunity for families, schools, local businesses, partners, and government to come together as a community dedicated to children."In support of the BRAVE Race, Road Runner Sports in Laguna Niguel and Costa Mesa, CA will host an upcoming Shopping Day from 10:00am to 8:00pm on Friday, December 13th, where a portion of all sales will benefit The Joyful Child's Be Brave - Be Safe Empowerment Programs. Shoppers will receive 10% off their entire purchase when they mention they are supporting the cause. For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/408105103454592/ The City of Aliso Viejo and the Stanton Lion's Club are the first two sponsors to partner with The Joyful Child to support child protection through the BRAVE Race. Local businesses, youth-serving organizations and non-profits can also become Community Partners for Child Protection. Sponsorship levels begin at $250 and the deadline to include a company’s logo/name on the BRAVE Race shirts is December 26, 2019. Companies can market their brand, product, or service to families and athletes. Local non-profit organizations are invited to host a booth at no cost with a simple activity for children.BRAVE Race participants will be able to:Run or walk the 5K, 1K, or Fun Run;Raise funds for their own School's Team or Club with a generous $5 Registration Give Back option;Dress in a costume that inspires one's joy [optional]; andEnjoy the Child Safety Expo with practical tips and tools to keep children safe.Early BRAVE Race packet pick up will be on Saturday, January 25th from 10:00am to 3:00pm at Road Runner Sports in Laguna Hills. All registered runners will automatically be entered in a raffle drawing for a Road Runner Sports $120 shoe voucher. The winner will be announced on the day of the race.The Joyful Child is also accepting monetary and in-kind donations to help underwrite the BRAVE Race, such as for coffee, hot chocolate, water, prepackaged breakfast bars and snacks, fruit, and raffle prizes. Volunteers are welcome to fill many roles for this fun, family-friendly day with a purpose.For more information, you can visit The Joyful Child's website at http://www.thejoyfulchild.org . You can also call (866) 756-9385, or email v@thejoyfulchild.org with any questions. You can also engage with @TheJoyfulChild on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

