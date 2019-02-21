Titanium Real Estate Network Held Their 2019 Q1 Conference in Pasadena, California

2019 Q1 Titanium Real Estate Network Conference

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network, one of the leading real estate companies in the United States, held their quarterly conference hosted the agent partners, vendor partners, and staff members in Pasadena, California this February 18-20th, 2019 at their quarterly conference.

The 2019 Titanium Real Estate Network Conference is vital in setting and aligning the company's vision and mission, core purposes, goals, and strategies in the current market shift in the real estate industry.

The Titanium Real Estate Network conference is held once every quarter. Some of the reasons why the company does this meeting every quarter is to set and align the goals, core purposes, goals, as well as values, for all the attendees including partners and employees. It is also a means for them as a real estate company to keep relevant in this rapidly and dynamically shifting industry and that all attendees have the same mission and vision and goals to give the clients the second-mile service.

Around 60 attendees gathered and participated in the three-day event, which takes account of education sessions, speakers, trainers as well as industry experts.

This conference features keynote addresses presented by special guest speaker Gov Hutchinson, the Assistant General Counsel of the California Association of REALTORS®.

Other speakers include Paul P. Cheng, Esq., in house legal attorney of Titanium Real Estate Network and the managing partner Law Offices of Paul P. Cheng & Associates, Pamela J. Strickland as the company's Compliance Director and the owner of California Compliance Consulting firm, and Sandy Rosco, the Executive Director of San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce.

Also speaking at the conference was Laura Petersen, their in-house Risk Management consultant and the COO and Real Estate Mediator of Real Estate Risk Management (RERM). She has been a panel for more than 250 attorneys in Hawaii, California, Arizona as well as Nevada. She also volunteers for the Civil Division of the Sacramento County Superior Court, and she also maintains one of the largest success rates mediating cases while juggling large court files.

About Titanium Real Estate Network:

Titanium Real Estate Network is a leading real estate brokerage company in the Greater Los Angeles area and all over the world as well. They are an expert in helping clients buy and sell their properties fast. The award winning real estate team was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma who has been serving clients buy and sell properties since more than a decade ago.

