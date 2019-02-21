River Therapies is First in Greater Pittsburgh Area to Use Innovative I-PAS™ for Concussion and Vestibular Patients

River Therapies has added the FDA-cleared I-PAS™ to their practice as part of their River Concussion Group. I-PAS provides a range of OVRT tests.

PITTSBURGH, PA, US, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- River Therapies proudly announces they are the first physical therapy clinic in the Pittsburgh area to add an I-Portal ® Portable Assessment System (I-PAS™) to their practice. The I-PAS, developed by Neuro Kinetics, Inc. (NKI), is a game-changing, neural functional assessment tool. It is portable, FDA-cleared, and looks much like a virtual reality system. River Therapies can now offer an extensive battery of Oculomotor (eye movement), Vestibular (balance) and Reaction Time (or OVRT) tests and exercises to help the professionals at River Therapies address a multitude of injuries such as concussions.Over the last 19 years, River Therapies has grown to now offer a variety of services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, psychology, and social work. Founder and Director Cherie River became a speech therapist after her nephew was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome. Her passion to help those as challenged as her nephew now encompasses: River Therapies, River Pediatric Therapies, River School Therapies, and River Concussion Institute. These practices treat adults, adolescents, and children in schools, homes, and clinics across the Greater Pittsburgh region.The clinic will use I-PAS as part of its newly formed River Concussion Group, to address the needs of adult to school-aged children who suffer from mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). River explained that their goal is to bridge the gap between clinic, schools, and work by creating a process that addresses all aspects of concussion treatment and rehabilitation. River Concussion Institute is unique in the sense that they incorporate speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, and counseling into the concussion treatment program as needed per patient. River does not consider the concussion as an isolated event, but rather looks at entire function of the person so that they can start enjoying life again!“Our experience has taught us how to assess and clinically integrate new technologies. Being the first to integrate I-PAS into our clinical practice provides our patients with the most clinically advanced, neuro-functional assessment tool, allowing River Concussion to design and implement the most appropriate and beneficial treatment possible for our clientele ” said River. “We are going to use it for baselines, for rehabilitation, and for post-treatment and post-season assessments.” She went on to explain that, having observed I-PAS first hand, nothing else provides the insight and neuro-functional measurements that Rivers Concussion and its clientele will be able to get with I-PAS. This puts Rivers’ practitioners in a unique position to design and implement the most powerful treatment plans.Dr. John Schneider, a Physical Therapist at River Therapies, echoed River’s excitement about the inclusion of I-PAS in their treatment plan. "I couldn't be more excited to use the I-PAS system,” Dr. Schneider said. “It is especially valuable to me as I now have a way to determine if the interventions I choose for my patients are effective, or if I need to try a different approach. Our top priority is getting our patients better and back to doing what they love, and now we have a tool to let us know when and how we are achieving that goal." The objectivity of the data the device provides was also cited as a key benefit in comparison to alternative assessment tools, which are complementary and will be used when indicated to provide additional insight into a patient’s health condition.NKI has supplied comprehensive neuro-functional diagnostic and assessment tools to professionals around the globe for more than three decades. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared fourteen oculomotor, vestibular, and reaction time tests on NKI’s I-PAS in November 2017. Since then, a series of exciting developments have taken place including Indy Racing League’s, LLC (INDYCAR), announcement to include I-PAS as part of their concussion evaluation protocol . Also, in June 2018 it was announced that NKI’s I-Portal™ technology, including I-PAS, was used to test and confirm inner-ear damage suffered by U.S. Diplomats to Cuba ABOUT NKINeuro Kinetics, Inc. (NKI) is the leader in clinical eye tracking and non-invasive neuro-functional diagnostics and monitoring. Abnormal eye responses have been connected to more than 200 diseases and medical conditions. With 24 issued patents and over 150 installations, NKI’s FDA-cleared I-Portal® devices are sold to physical therapists, audiologists, ENT’s, neurotologists, neuro-chiropractors, neuro-ophthalmologists and neurologists around the globe. The company's cleared diagnostic platforms include the I-PAS® (I-Portal® Portable Assessment System), I-Portal® NOTC (Neuro-Otologic Test Center), I-Portal® VNG, (Video Nystagmography) and I-Portal® VOG (Video Oculography), along with related accessories, software, training and support services.Concussions, as mTBI’s are widely known, are an increasing public health concern. The need for an objective diagnostic device has made health care practitioners eager for a system that can measure concussion symptoms acutely and over time with speed, precision and reliability. Recent third-party research initially indicates a battery of OVRT (oculomotor, vestibular, and reaction time) tests, in combination with NKI’s I-Portal devices, can support a more accurate diagnosis of mTBI (concussion) symptom measurement both acutely and during convalescence. Please refer to NKI’s website and the resources page for papers reporting on I-Portal’s role in various concussion studies. NKI is actively working toward gaining clearance for its I-Portal® systems as an aid in the diagnosis of concussion based on this and other research. To learn more about NKI, please visit www.neuro-kinetics.com ABOUT RIVER THERAPIESRiver Therapies is a dynamic private practice serving the Greater Pittsburgh Area of Pennsylvania comprised of River Therapies, River Pediatric Therapies, River School Therapies, and River Concussion Institute. They are staffed with a combination of over 50 outstanding, certified, and licensed Speech Language Pathologists, Developmental Therapists, Behavioral Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, Psychologists, and Social Workers who treat adults, adolescents, and children. Services are provided in schools, homes, or within the Fox Chapel and Cranberry Clinics. Together they provide a comprehensive approach to intervention that focuses on the whole person because “Each step counts!”From warm-water pool therapy to their especially designed and unique equipment, River has clients covered for an efficient and effective treatment plan. Pediatric, school-age services, in particular, are designed to heighten the sense of joy and accomplishment and to optimize the benefits of the natural environment. This is achieved by consulting in the child's school, home, preschool, or day care, and by helping their teachers, caregivers and family members to become a part of the process in reaching the child's goals. Combining nearly 20 years of experience with friendly and caring service, River Therapies focuses on your therapy needs in a positive and fun atmosphere! To learn more about River Therapies, please visit Riverpediatric.com



