Clearwater Community Volunteers Provide Education and Potential Partnerships at Networking Luncheon

Local nonprofits are attending a complimentary networking event at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in Downtown Clearwater. Pictured here is Lynn Posyton of the Concerned Businessmen’s Association addressing the group.

Every month we host these events for charities so they can create the powerful partnerships that will help bring their goals to fruition.” — Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 27th, The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center is hosting its monthly networking event for nonprofit organizations from the Tampa Bay Area. After a talk by Lynn Posyton, board member of the Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay, charities will have the opportunity to form new partnerships by networking with other like-minded nonprofit organizations. The event starts at 11:00am, is complimentary to nonprofits and an assortment of refreshments will be provided. Ms. Posyton will educate guests on how to get people to contribute toward their group’s charitable cause.

“I frequently come across the problem that people have a hard time getting the donations they need to keep their nonprofit organizations going, said Ms. Posyton. “When getting people to support your charity, all sorts of responses of why they shouldn’t can come up. I want to show nonprofit leaders how to handle those responses appropriately so they can receive the donations they need to continue to help our community.”

Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center said, “Every month we host these events for charities so they can create the powerful partnerships that will help bring their goals to fruition. We are inspired by what humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

To find out more about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for the upcoming luncheon please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



