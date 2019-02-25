Maltz Museum Announces Children’s Book Launch Event

Helping Young Audiences Connect to the Special Exhibit through Literature Meet Local Author & Illustrator of Ari & Abigail’s Passport to Israel, Sun March 3

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is proud to announce the release of a new children’s book entitled 'Ari & Abigail’s Passport to Israel', written by local author Dahlia Fisher, illustrated by Cleveland native Amy Jindra, and published by ATBOSH Media Ltd. The free event is open to the public and will be held Sunday, March 3 from 1:30PM to 3:00PM at the Maltz Museum (2929 Richmond Rd, Beachwood). For more information or to register call 216-593-0575 or visit maltzmuseum.org.

“Ari & Abigail's Passport to Israel was originally created to help guide young families through the Maltz Museum's special exhibit, Israel: Then & Now, as a reflection of the learning we do when we travel. We meet new people, see new places, try new foods, and discover connections between ourselves and others,” notes the author at the end of the book.

Audiences have been enjoying an interactive version of the new children’s book since the world premiere of the Israel: Then & Now special exhibit. The book has been turned into a Story Walk in which panels from the book plus hands-on activities pair to help make the exhibit accessible to children. Children are even invited to pick up toy binoculars for happy exploring and take them home to make every day an adventure.

Recently kindergarten and first grade students from Mandel Jewish Day School visited the exhibition to hear author and Museum staffer, Dahlia Fisher, read "Ari & Abigail’s Passport to Israel" as they walked through the gallery together. The students were so excited about their experience many came back with their parents the following week to explore further on their own.

Mandel Jewish Day School Marketing Director, Abigail Silverman, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Maltz Museum and share the book 'Ari & Abigail’s Passport to Israel' with our students. This experience adds another layer to their learning about Israel. Our students returned from the field trip excited to go back to the Museum, which tells us they had a great time!”

'Ari & Abigail’s Passport to Israel' book launch event promises to be an equally great time for guests who can enjoy a book reading and signing, participate in crafts for kids, have a caricature artist draw their picture, and go on the interactive Story Walk, plus sample some Israeli-style snacks.

Jared Bendis, Founder of ATBOSH Media Ltd who published the book said, “We are proud to partner with the Maltz Museum to deliver this children’s book not just to the Cleveland community but to enable worldwide distribution.”

'Ari & Abigail’s Passport to Israel' is available for purchase on Amazon.com, and Barnes & Noble online, as well as the Maltz Museum store. The soft cover book retails for $11.99.

The book launch event is generously supported by community partners: Ashne Chesed Fairmount Temple, B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, Gross Schechter Day School, Macaroni Kid, Mandel Jewish Day School, Park Preschool, The Temple-Tifereth Israel Early Learning Center, and media partner, Cleveland Jewish News.



