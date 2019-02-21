Practical Tools for Surviving Modern-Day Living Available at Scientology Volunteer Ministers Seminars in Clearwater

Scientology Volunteer Ministers distribute supplies in a disaster-ravaged neighborhood.

Thus a Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Tuesday evening at 7:30, the general public is welcome to attend a series of free workshops based on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Tools for Life film. Seminar topics include: how to get rid of toxic people; how to be better organized; how to achieve one’s goals; and how to be a better parent. These seminars are hosted by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) of Florida at their center, located at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. The seminars last about an hour and refreshments are served.

“This course not only helped me to help myself, but also helped me to help others,” said one person who studied ‘The Cause of Suppression’. “In order to complete the practical assignments, I had to study other people in my environment, to identify different types of personalities and acts of suppression. The knowledge I have gained from this course is unlike any other. I have used it to the benefit of both myself and others, in so many ways. My life has improved at least tenfold! I feel like I can achieve anything, because nobody can hold me back or try to tell me otherwise! And I can help my friends and family to feel the same.”

“There is a lot of interest in Scientology and how it can help people,” said Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director for the VMs. “Overall attendees really enjoy these seminars because they see how basic Scientology principles can be applied to improve their daily lives.”

To learn more about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, or to reserve your seat at an upcoming seminar, please call (727) 467-6965 or email the center at cwcentermanager@volunteerministers.org.

ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER MINISTERS:

Whether serving in their own communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.” The program, created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service today constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces, with more than 200,000 Volunteer Ministers around the world. "Thus, a Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Hundreds of thousands, Scientologists and others, have been trained in person or online in a wide range of skills that use Scientology fundamentals to bring relief from physical, mental or spiritual suffering and improve any aspect of life—communication, study, marriage, parenting, dealing with stress, being successful in the workplace, achieving goals and many more.



