“Safe City, Safe Neighborhood” Initiative Creates a Safe City for All

We will continue going neighborhood-to-neighborhood with the goal of a helping residents feel safe in their homes and children are able to play in the parks without concern to their safety.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 2nd, 2019 volunteers from the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay went door-to-door in Clearwater’s Gateway neighborhood, informing residents of the initiative to make Clearwater the safest city in the US by distributing a booklet called The Way to Happiness, a non-religious moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard.

In The Way to Happiness, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Unless one can have confidence in the reliability of those about one, he himself is at risk. When those he counts upon let him down, his own life can become disordered and even his own survival can be put at risk. Mutual trust is the firmest building block in human relationships. Without it, the whole structure comes down.”

According to city-data.com, Clearwater’s crime index is currently 20% higher than the US average. With this in mind, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay volunteers have been distributing the booklets to homes in beleaguered neighborhoods in order to increase mutual trust between residents and reduce crime.

Ms. Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay said, “We will continue going neighborhood-to-neighborhood with the goal of a helping residents feel safe in their homes and children are able to play in the parks without concern to their safety.”

Results using The Way to Happiness have been seen nationally, such as in Los Angeles. A Community Advocate from that LA neighborhood said, “We’ve had a very good response from people in our community since distributing The Way to Happiness. At our local building project there were a lot of problems between tenants, disputes, lack of respect and a LOT of crime. The building manager gave books out at the monthly tenant meeting. As a result she noticed a significant change—and the crime rate was going down too.”

For more information about the program or how to obtain materials for your community please visit The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755, or call: (727) 467 6961. The Center is open daily from 10am – 10pm. The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



