Aberdeen Country Club Reopens With New Clubhouse and a Course in Pristine Condition

27-Hole Facility Closed For Five Months In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Florence

There hasn’t been a divot taken at Aberdeen since September, and we couldn’t be happier with the course’s comeback.” — Matt Daly, FGI’s director of golf course operations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aberdeen Country Club , a Founders Group International course, will reopen for public play on Saturday, February 23. The 27-hole facility, which closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to rebuild its clubhouse, is in immaculate condition with Myrtle Beach’s peak spring season on the immediate horizon.While the 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, which suffered water damage in post-storm flooding, was being rebuilt, FGI’s director of agronomy, Max Morgan, and his team were working to ensure the Woodlands, Meadows and Highlands nines would be in peak condition when Aberdeen reopened.“Aberdeen Country Club was enjoying a great 2018, prior to Hurricane Florence, and it’s in even better shape heading into this spring,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International. “As pleased as we are with the course’s recovery, we are equally excited to help the Aberdeen community take the next step in its rebuilding process. The golf course is a focal point of the community, and it’s going to be as good as it has ever been on February 23.”FGI has focused its efforts over the last five months on restoring the course, but the thoughts of Aberdeen community have never been far from the company’s mind. Last fall, FGI closed Long Bay Club, a Jack Nicklaus design located just miles away, for a charity golf tournament that raised more than $6,700 for the Aberdeen Homeowners Association.“There hasn’t been a divot taken at Aberdeen since September, and we couldn’t be happier with the course’s comeback,” said Matt Daly, FGI’s director of golf course operations. “Our entire team is looking forward to welcoming golfers back and also having them enjoy the new clubhouse, which I believe will enhance the Aberdeen experience.”FGI hired the Kimberly Bryant Design Group to spearhead the rebuilding of the clubhouse, and the result is a facility that perfectly complements Aberdeen’s 4-star golf course. The new clubhouse will feature an open floor plan, an enhanced kitchen, and a sports bar-like feel.With five televisions in the grill room and three more in the pro shop, golfers will return to a clubhouse that encourages them to spend time on property after the final putt drops.Aberdeen, a Scottish links-style design, also has a new fleet of E-Z-Go golf carts awaiting players upon their return to the Tom Jackson design.More information about Aberdeen Country Club is available at PlayAberdeen.com. Tee times can be booked at MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com or by calling 800-882-3420.About Founders Group InternationalFounders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 22 golf courses (423 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America's seaside golf capital.Those courses include Pine Lakes Country Club, the "granddaddy" of Myrtle Beach area courses; TPC Myrtle Beach, host site of the 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regional and Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship; and Grande Dunes Resort Club, home of the Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center.FGI administers http://www.MBN.com , a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlet Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider's 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI's assets, including "top-100 caliber" courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King's North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.More information about Founders Group International is available at http://www.foundersgroupinternational.com/ http://www.mbn.com/or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.



