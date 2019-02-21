TEENS LEARN THE TRUTH ABOUT MARIJUANA AT DRUG FREE WORLD PRESENTATION

Foundation for a Drug Free World Florida Chapter volunteers meet to coordinate presentations on the Truth About Drugs Program to schools and groups all over the greater Tampa Bay area. To attend a seminar or book a lecture, please call 727-467-6962.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 13th, the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter gave a drug education presentation to a group of teens in Tampa. The presentation included the facts about marijuana, including its role as a ‘gateway drug.’ Ten teens attended.

“There is a misconception that because marijuana is a plant, it’s ‘natural’ and so it’s harmless. But it’s not.” Said Julieta Santagostino the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter. “Hemlock, a poisonous plant, is also ‘natural,’ but it can kill.”

“Marijuana is a drug like alcohol, cocaine or ecstasy,” said Santagostino. “And like these other drugs, it has side effects that can be harmful. There are 400 chemicals in Marijuana and the chemical that causes intoxication or the ‘high’ in users is called THC (short for tetrahydrocannabinol). THC creates the mind-altering effects that classifies marijuana as a ‘drug’.”

The seminar utilized materials from the Truth About Drugs program, including a booklet on Marijuana and an excerpt from the award-winning “Truth About Drugs” documentary.

These materials form the basis of a full anti-drug educational program that is available to educators at no cost.

“I learned a lot about drugs that I did not know,” said one student. “I am glad I came today to find out what marijuana actually does.”

To find out more about the effects of marijuana on the body you can get a free copy of the “Truth About Marijuana” information booklet.

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World also offers free seminars every Wednesdays at 7:00PM in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater. And provide free drug education materials, including 14 different booklets and a documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories.”

Anyone who would like more information or get a copy of the Truth about Drugs information booklets can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



