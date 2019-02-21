SMi’s Pharma Microbiology West Coast 2019 chair and speakers announced

Micro WC brochure cover

Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast is back after a successful event in 2018. This year the confex is at Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, USA on June 5-6, 2019.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi's 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast conference and exhibition is sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, Charles River, DuPont, FujiFilm and MicrobiologicsI am pleased to announce the Chair for the conference Ms. Ziva Abraham, CEO at Microrite , who will be joining us again due to the positive feedback received from past attendees.Ziva has 25+ years of academic, research, clinical and industrial experience in microbiology and quality assurance. She received her master’s degree in microbiology with a focus on mycology and has conducted research on developing microbial Insecticides using entomogenous bacteria and fungi for her PhD degree. At present she is the CEO and Founder of Microrite, Inc., a California based consulting firm providing consulting and training services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and in vitro diagnostics in the areas of quality assurance, quality control, microbiology, and validation.As well as chairing the 2-day conference, Ziva will also be leading one of the two pre-conference workshops on 'Assessing a Holistic Approach to Microbial Contamination Control' details below.EXPERT MICROBIOLOGY SPEAKERS INCLUDE:IRVING FORD, Head of CAR T QC Laboratories, Celgene CorporationIrving has over 28 years of QA/QC experience in pharmaceutical/biotechnology and cell/gene therapies industries.Currently, Irving is working on a task force for creating an ISO Standard for apheresis collection. Irving is also co-authoring a White Paper for appropriate microbiological controls for ATMPs manufacturing.Irving will be presenting a keynote session on 'Just in time release of CAR-T Cell therapies' on day one.FRIEDRICH VON WINTZINGERODE, Senior Manager gASAT Microbiology, Global QC, Roche Diagnostics GmbhHe is Head of Roche-Genentech global Endotoxin Expert Group and Roche-Genentech global SME on microbial impurity contaminations and LER. He joined Roche in 2001 working as Micro lab Manager and Senior Manager on various topics (environmental monitoring, biochemical cleaning analytics, microbiological IPC and analytics for release, endotoxin testing, LER).Friedrich will be presenting a spotlight session on ‘Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER) on day one.ANITA BAWA, Quality Control Director, Bayer HealthcareAnita has 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and blood bank industries.In 2012, she joined Bayer to manage the Microbiology and Virology groups, currently manages Quality Control Microbiology/Environmental Monitoring/Cell Biology/Virology departments and oversees the operations, method validation, microbial identification, and discrepancy groups.Anita will be speaking on ‘Investing Sterility Failures’ on day one.LUCIA CLONTZ, Quality Director, Xellia PharmaceuticalsDr. Clontz has more than 30 years of industry experience in quality, pharmaceutical microbiology, laboratory management, operational excellence initiatives, and training. Dr. Clontz is a published author, speaker, and workshop leader at both national and international conferences, and in 2004, she received the PDA’s Distinguished Editor/Author award.Lucia will be presenting an opening address on day one on ‘Strategic approaches to contamination control’.HEIDI ANDERSON, Principal Scientist, Microbiology, AbbottAfter graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Medical Microbiology and Immunology she began her career with Abbott’s Diagnostics Division and has continued to work there for nearly 15 years.Heidi will be speaking on ‘The Conundrum of Microbial Identification’ on day one.FARNAZ NOWROOZI, Scientist and Manager, Genentech, Inc Farnaz NowrooziFarnaz is an SME for Low Endotoxin Recovery topics and a key member of Endotoxin Expert Group at Roche-Genentech.Farnaz will be speaking on spotlight session on 'New Endotoxin Testing Methods - A mass Spectrometry Based Approach'For the full agenda and speaker line-up visit the website to download the brochure here - http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR1 The event is CPD accredited.Part of the conference there will also be two interactive half day pre-conference workshops taking place on June 4th, 2019WORKSHOP A - 08:30AM – 12:30PMAssessing a Holistic Approach to Microbial Contamination ControlLed by: Ziva Abraham, CEO, MicroriteWORKSHOP B - 1.30PM - 5.30PMReviewing the Road Map to a Holistic Approach to Microbial Impurities, Endotoxins and LERLed by: Friedrich von Wintzingerode, Senior Manager gASAT Microbiology, Global QC, Genentech & Farnaz Nowroozi, Scientist and Manager, GenentechIf you would like to attend as a delegate at this event take full advantage and save US$400 for the 2-day conference (standard price is at US$1999). 