B&H WORLDWIDE EXPANDS IN MIAMI, USA

MIAMI, USA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased, ongoing customer demand and forecasted business growth in the US, has led B&H Worldwide, the award winning aerospace logistics provider, to move its US-east coast operation to a larger facility at Miami, Florida. Both its specialist warehouse and offices have been moved to the new location which will enable it to triple available warehouse capacity for customers.

The new facility features climate controlled and non-climate controlled areas to cater for the specialist aerospace shipments the company handles. In addition to more overall space, the new Miami site also means larger structural parts can now be held within the building alongside long and short-term storage items requiring climate-controlled facilities. In combination with its FirstTrac software solution the company is able to offer comprehensive warehouse and inventory solutions, including seamless integration to other ERP and inventory systems.

"Miami is not only one of the largest MRO markets in the US but also the world and one of the fastest growing," states B&H Worldwide CEO, Stuart Allen. "In addition, it represents one of the most connected gateways with its multiple flight connections and is thus the ideal location to have an expanded operation in order to cater for ongoing customer demand. The new operation's close proximity to the airport cargo area will enable us to meet both existing and new customers' needs".

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

