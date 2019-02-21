Author and Reverend Donna Andes to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

THOMAS, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna Andes says that from a very young age, the Lord was always drawing her closer to walk with Him. She was a Franciscan Sister who lived in a convent for 21 years, and they sent her to get a degree in Nursing. She is also a Reverend and Doctor of Philosophy and Theology (whose desire to know the Bible better brought her to Life Christian University.) She has tended to sick and elderly people, as an Operating Room Supervisor and at the Mountaintop Home Health Agency in Thomas, West Virginia. She worked with alcoholics and later as missionary, spending time in Africa and Cuba. There is no such thing as retirement for a Christian, she says, and she will never stop doing the Lord’s Work.

Donna is listed in Who’s Who and received the Elbert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. She is also a longtime member of Aglow International (that’s a-glow, as in glowing in His Light) and during the 50 years was president of a local chapter. She wrote her second book I Would Do it All Again, as an autobiography, but notes it is a great reference book for those having difficulties in marriage. A lot of problems, Donna believes, can be solved with God intercepting.

In her radio show Donna wants to talk about why she wrote her first book Know Thy Enemy. She will explain why it is so important to be aware of the spiritual realm around us. All the turmoil in the world can be addressed once we realize there is a devil, where he came from, the influence he has, and he is going around the world seeking whom and what he can devour. She wants to educate people by explaining how God created everything, and how they can improve their life and situation through prayer. This hinges on why she left the convent.

Donna preaches locally, conducts prayer meetings, and writes She is constantly writing to those in leadership positions, from the President to local government leaders. One day a week she answers the hotline for "Hope Marriage Center" through Christ in Action. Besides that, she is a part-time Network Marketer with Life Vantage that specializes in nutrigenomics. That word refers to nutrition and the body's genes to prevent aging and disease. The products are a new discovery and all-natural. The medical community is just catching on to what NRF1 and NRF2 are. The latter upgrades our cells to what they did back when we were born!

Donna wants to share how prayer can change us, our environment and even nations. To do that, she says, we need God's power. It begins when we invite Jesus into our heart, surrender our life to Him, and then ask to receive the fullness of the Holy Spirit. This enables us to pray with God's power and authority.

