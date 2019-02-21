The Scientology Information Center Invites the Community to its February Reception and Provides Answers to Questions

The Scientology Information Center will host a special Open House Reception for attendees at the Blast Friday Concert in Downtown Clearwater on Feb 22nd 2019 between 5 and 10pm. The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

This reception gives curious people an opportunity to visit the Center and learn about Scientology for themselves.” — Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center is hosting a special reception and Open House at the Center during Downtown Clearwater’s Blast Friday concert. Answers to questions about the Church of Scientology and its religious beliefs will be provided at its location, 500 Cleveland Street, the Historic Clearwater Building. Refreshments will include cookies, cheese and fruit as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

“These concerts attract thousands of guests to downtown Clearwater,” said Ms. Skjelset. “Many people know that in the heart of it all is the Church of Scientology but they don’t know what the word Scientology means, or our beliefs or some have never met or spoken to a Scientologist. This reception gives curious people an opportunity to visit the Center and learn about Scientology for themselves.”

The Information Center has a gallery of panels and interactive audio-visual displays with some 400 short videos on aspects of Scientology, its founder - L. Ron Hubbard, its humanitarian programs to help combat illiteracy, drug-abuse, human rights violations and more. Guests can also choose from an array of complimentary materials providing to further educate themselves on these topics.

While the Center provides a self-guided tour, the Center Manager and volunteers will be on hand to answer additional questions guests may have.

Visitors can also learn about upcoming events and activities hosted by the Church of Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs such as Foundation for a Drug-free World, United for Human Rights and more.

The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm. For more information about the Center’s calendar of events for 2019 please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.







